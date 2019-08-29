Bridge Street Market Grew Local Offerings by 33 Percent in First Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year, Bridge Street Market, a first-of-its-kind grocery store in the region, expanded its assortment of locally-made or sourced products by 33 percent and continues to bring a fresh mix of convenient food at low prices to customers on Grand Rapids' West Side.

The neighborhood grocery store, which is owned by Meijer, now carries more than 5,000 local products, Store Manager Ken Bair said.

"Bridge Street Market was new territory for us but has proven to be a successful way to serve our community," Bair said. "From the onset, the team embraced the West Side's heritage and listened to our customers to ensure we had the best products on our shelves. It's been a great year."

Bridge Street Market opened Aug. 29, 2018 to much fanfare after more than a year of planning and construction. The market remains focused on providing fresh, convenient groceries at an incredible value to its customers. Key product successes for the year include:

130 feet of vegan products

Average 220 organic produce items each week

Sold more sushi than any Meijer store across the Midwest

Bridge Street Market also recently partnered with Grand Rapids-based Public Thread to manufacture vinyl tote bags made from recycled Meijer billboards. Each billboard makes roughly 90 bags; quantites are limited.

Bridge Street Market is celebrating its one-year anniversary Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 with a variety of in-store activities, including more than 45 local vendor demos, live screen printing with WMCAT, fall foods with Steepletown's Kitchen Sage, a farm stand benefitting The Other Way Ministries, cupcake decorating with Cookies and Cupcakes by Design, a photobooth and face painting.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the success of Bridge Street Market this first year," said Justin Stricklen, Director of Market Format Stores for Meijer. "We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to ensure we have the best to offer them."

About Bridge Street Market

Bridge Street Market is a new neighborhood market focused on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. As the anchor of a unique mixed-use development on Grand Rapids, Mich.'s west side, Bridge Street Market will serve as a model for future neighborhood-friendly development in the area while providing residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store.

SOURCE Meijer

