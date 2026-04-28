Bridge to Life Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at The 2026 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6-9, 2026

Presentations to highlight hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE) with VitaSmart™ in liver transplants, including pediatric patients and partial grafts

DULUTH, Ga., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a global innovator in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, today announced the presentation of 12 accepted abstracts (five oral, including one Plenary Session presentation, and seven poster presentations, including one late-breaker) at the 2026 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS). The conference is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 6-9, 2026.

All times are Central European Saving Time (CEST), UTC+2.

Oral Abstract Presentations

Abstract Title: "Donor Serum FMN Reflects Mitochondrial Injury and Predicts Outcomes After Liver Transplantation: A Metabolic Donor Signature of Graft Quality"

Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 4: Selection Criteria, Patient Selection, Organ Allocation

Date/Time: Thursday, May 7,2026 at 1:45 pm – 3:00 pm

Presenter: Fatma Selin Yildirim, Cleveland Clinic

Abstract Title: "Prolonged HOPE Preserves Mitochondrial Function and Enables Logistical Flexibility in Liver Transplantation"

Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 5: Basic Science, Translational Research, and Tolerance Induction 1

Date/Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 3:15 pm – 4:30 pm

Presenter: Omer Faruk Karakaya, Cleveland Clinic

Abstract Title: "Perfusate Microbiology Before and After Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion: A Missing Piece in Graft Assessment"

Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 7: Immunosuppression and Infection

Date/Time: Friday, May 8, 10:45 am – 12:00 pm

Presenter: Marco Pascale, Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli

Abstract Title: "A Donor Risk Factor-Inclusive Machine Learning Equation for Predicting Cholangiocarcinoma Recurrence After Liver Transplantation"

Session Title: Concurrent Oral Session 13: Comorbidities and Liver Transplantation Outcomes II

Date/Time: Friday, May 8, 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm

Presenter: Laura Batista De Oliveira, Cleveland Clinic

Abstract Title: "Extended Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion in Paediatric Partial Liver Grafts: A Bicentric UK Experience"

Session Title: Plenary Abstract Session 2

Date/Time: Saturday, May 9, 8:00 am – 9:15 am

Presenter: Alba Bueno, Birmingham Children's Hospital

Poster Presentations

Late-Breaking Abstract :

Poster Title: Sequential Normothermic Regional Perfusion and Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion in Liver Grafts from Donors After Circulatory Death Can Protect Against Ischemic Cholangiopathy

Presenter: Sergio Cortese, Hospital Universitario Gregorio Maranon

Poster Title: Three Years of Experience in the Use of HOPE in a Single Center

Presenter: Dora Gomez Pasantes, Complejo Hospitalario Universitario A Coruna

Poster Title: "Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) Expands Donor Acceptance Criteria with Optimal Outcomes: A Multicenter Matched-Cohort Study"

Speaker: Luis Secanella, Hospital Universitario de Bellvitge

Poster Title: "Recovering the Discarded Livers Using Hope"

Speaker: Mireia Caralt, Hospital Universitario Vall d'Hebron

Poster Title: "Impact of HOPE on Very Old DCD (>70 years) Livers: Insights from a Belgian Bi-Centeric Experience"

Speaker: Maxime Foguenne, Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc

Poster Title: "Preliminary Single-Center Experience with Hypothermic Machine Perfusion in Liver Transplantation Using Extended-Criteria Donors"

Speaker: Oscar Caso, Hospital Universitario Doce de Octubre

Poster Title: "Perfusate-Derived Biochemical Markers During Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion Predict Early Allograft Dysfunction After Liver Transplantation"

Speaker: Marco Pascale, Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli

Bridge to Life Symposium

Bridge to Life will also be sponsoring a lunch symposium, "The Future of Machine Perfusion: Combining Strategies, Optimizing Care, and Expanding Possibilities," on May 7, 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. CEST (UTC+2) in the Palexpo Convention Centre 1, Room K.

Speakers include:

Damiano Patrono, MD, PhD, AOU Citta della Salute e della Scienza, Torino

Rebeca Mateos, MD, University Hospitals Birmingham

Andrea Schlegel, MD, MBA, Cleveland Clinic Ohio

About Bridge to Life™ Ltd

Bridge to Life™ Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally.

SOURCE Bridge to Life, Ltd.