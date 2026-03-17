Bridge Tower Expands Into Fate with 179-Home Luxury Build-to-Rent Community

The Enclave at Fate Village to Deliver Amenity-Centered Townhome Living in One of North Texas's Fastest-Growing Suburbs

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower announces the acquisition of Phase 1 of 14 acres to develop The Enclave at Fate Village, a 179-home luxury build-to-rent townhome community situated at 1290 Memorial Parkway in Fate, Texas. Located in one of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex's most rapidly expanding suburbs, the development is slated to break ground in the coming weeks, with the first homes anticipated to be available for move-in in the first quarter of 2027.

Designed around a dedicated amenity center and thoughtfully curated resident spaces, The Enclave at Fate Village will introduce one of the first large-scale luxury build-to-rent townhome communities to the Fate market. The community will offer two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,350 to 1,650 square feet, providing residents with generous, flexible living spaces. Each home will feature open-concept living areas, modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, and integrated smart home technology. Two-car garages and private fenced backyards provide residents with both convenience and space to relax and entertain.

Bridge Tower brings one of the first large-scale luxury build-to-rent townhome communities to Fate, Texas. Post this

"Fate is one of those communities where the demand for quality housing has outpaced the options available to families. With The Enclave at Fate Village, we're meeting that moment — delivering the space and permanence of a home with the flexibility modern renters need, all within a neighborhood designed to bring people together." — Jackson Su, Managing Partner, Bridge Tower



Resort-Style Amenities at the Heart of the Community

At the center of the neighborhood will be a luxury amenity hub designed to foster an active, connected lifestyle. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, open green space, and grilling stations, inviting spaces where residents can unwind, socialize, and enjoy the outdoors year-round.

A Prime Location in One of DFW's Most Desirable Suburbs

Situated along Memorial Parkway, The Enclave at Fate Village places residents within minutes of the shopping, dining, retail, and recreation that have made Fate one of the region's most sought-after communities. The site offers convenient access to Downtown Fate, the Fate Village retail district, and nearby shopping and dining destinations in Rockwall, including The Harbor Rockwall along Lake Ray Hubbard. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Robert Smith Family Park, one of the area's most popular community parks.

The community falls within the highly regarded Rockwall Independent School District, with assigned schools earning exceptional ratings of 9, 8, and 8 out of 10. For commuters, Interstate 30 is just minutes away, providing direct access to Downtown Dallas and major employment centers across the Metroplex while maintaining the appeal of suburban living.

Addressing North Texas's Growing Housing Demand

As North Texas continues to attract new residents at a rapid pace, developments like The Enclave at Fate Village are playing an important role in meeting demand for housing that blends the character of a neighborhood with the flexibility of renting. The project reflects Bridge Tower's commitment to delivering well-designed, professionally managed communities in high-growth markets.

More information about The Enclave at Fate Village and future leasing opportunities will be available at www.bridgetowergp.com.

ABOUT BRIDGE TOWER

Bridge Tower is a real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring, entitling, developing, constructing, and operating residential and mixed-use properties. The firm identifies strategic opportunities and adds value through thoughtful planning, efficient project execution, and disciplined asset management. By managing the full lifecycle of each project, from site acquisition and entitlement through development, construction, and long-term operations, Bridge Tower maintains quality, efficiency, and consistency across its portfolio, creating well-positioned properties that serve homeowners, residents, and the communities around them.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Baldridge

469-963-1982

[email protected]

www.bridgetowergp.com

SOURCE Bridge Tower Properties