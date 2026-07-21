BridgeCare Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Social Impact Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeCare, a leading provider of technology solutions for early care and education (ECE), has been awarded the inaugural Best Tech for Social Impact CODiE Award.

The CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative products, platforms, and services across technology and education. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent industry experts who assess each solution based on innovation, functionality, market impact, and overall value.

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

"BridgeCare is honored to be the first ever recipient of the Best Tech for Social Impact CODiE Award," said Jamee Herbert, Founder and CEO of BridgeCare. "We are on a mission to turn the dream of high-quality, affordable early care and education for everyone into reality, and I'm so happy to share this recognition with the dedicated team members and partners who are chipping away at that ambitious goal every day."

BridgeCare is a modern, versatile platform built specifically for the early care and education ecosystem. It serves as a central hub that helps government agencies and supporting organizations streamline operations, improve decision-making, and deliver better experiences for families and providers. BridgeCare reduces administrative burden while helping families find and access quality care more easily.

BridgeCare's human-centered approach prioritizes accessibility, equity, and efficiency. Its mobile-first design, translation capabilities, and user-friendly navigation reduce barriers for families with diverse needs and backgrounds. In a space long dominated by expensive, inflexible custom software builds, BridgeCare is changing the narrative with highly configurable software-as-a-service solutions delivered at a fraction of the cost.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners.

About BridgeCare

BridgeCare provides modern technology solutions that help government agencies and community organizations streamline program operations, improve service delivery, and strengthen oversight across the entire early care and education ecosystem.

SOURCE BridgeCare