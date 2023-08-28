BridGene Biosciences Achieves the Second Preclinical Milestone in Takeda Collaboration

IMTAC™ platform identifies novel targets and small molecules for the development of drugs to treat a broad spectrum of neurological disorders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc. , a biotechnology company that uses proprietary chemoproteomics technology to discover and develop small molecules for high-value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced a significant preclinical milestone in its collaboration with Takeda. Through this achievement, BridGene successfully accomplished one of the primary objectives of this collaboration: leveraging its proprietary IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization) chemoproteomics platform to identify novel targets for neurodegenerative disorders. As a result of achieving the milestone, BridGene is entitled to receive an undisclosed milestone payment.

"This year, BridGene has accomplished two crucial milestones in its collaboration with Takeda, a partnership that was initiated in 2021. The successful achievement of these milestones serves as a testament to the capabilities of BridGene's IMTAC platform," stated Ping Cao, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of BridGene Biosciences. "Throughout the collaboration, BridGene and Takeda have fostered a strong trust and established a highly productive working relationship. Looking ahead, we will further explore the boundless possibilities offered by the IMTAC platform in our pursuit of innovative therapeutic solutions."

BridGene's drug discovery and development approach consists of two key components: the utilization of covalent small molecules to target traditionally undruggable targets and the application of chemoproteomics to study small molecule interactions with proteins in live cells. By effectively identifying the targets with which a small molecule drug candidate interacts within live cells, as well as determining the key targets driving disease onset and progression characteristics (phenotypes), BridGene can expedite the drug discovery process and uncover novel therapeutics.

In March 2023, BridGene announced it achieved its first significant preclinical milestone as part of its 2021 agreement with Takeda to establish up to five drug discovery programs using the IMTAC™ platform.

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC™, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and previously undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small-molecule drug discovery and to expand the mechanisms to treat diseases, with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. BridGene can perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits, setting the company apart from its peers. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit https://bridgenebio.com/.

