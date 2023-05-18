BridGene Biosciences to Present at Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a proprietary chemoproteomics technology to discover and develop small molecules for high-value, traditionally undruggable targets, announced that Wolf Wiedemeyer, Ph.D., head of biology at BridGene, will be giving a presentation, titled "A Covalent TEAD Inhibitor with Exceptional Anti-cancer Activity & Combination Potential," at the 2nd Annual Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit on May 24 in Boston.

The 2nd Annual Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit is an industry-led forum, aimed at accelerating the understanding and opportunity of the Hippo signaling pathway in progressing the discovery, translation, and clinical development of safe and effective therapeutics within oncology, regenerative medicine, fibrosis, and beyond.

Dr. Wiedemeyer's presentation will provide a preclinical update on a lead covalent TEAD inhibitor, including in vivo efficacy, harnessing TEAD selectivity to expand into TEADi-responsive indications and exploring combination approaches with KRAS inhibitors, which have shown promising results in clinical trials for cancer. 

"Our IMTAC™ live-cell chemoproteomic platform to identify small molecules against challenging targets has successfully identified several potent and drug-like covalent ligands for TEAD and provided the foundation for BridGene to discover its pre-clinical oncology drug candidate BGI-9004," said CEO and Co-founder Ping Cao, Ph.D.

Details regarding the poster presentation are as follows: 

Event:

2nd Annual Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit

Title: 

A Covalent TEAD Inhibitor with Exceptional Anti-cancer Activity &
Combination Potential

Date: 

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 

2:15 p.m. ET

Location: 

Boston Park Plaza, Boston, Mass. 

About BridGene Biosciences
BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomics platform, IMTAC™, BridGene can screen small molecules against proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and traditionally undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small molecule drug discovery with expanded mechanisms to treat diseases with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. The uniqueness of BridGene's technology allows it to perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules, target different amino acids, and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit https://www.bridgenebio.com.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Investors
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
+1-862-213-1398
[email protected]

Media
Bill Borden
+1-732-910-1620
[email protected]

Dave Schemelia
+1-609-468-9325
[email protected]

