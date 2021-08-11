BridGene Biosciences Announces Acceptance of Five Abstracts for Poster Presentations at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, announced today the acceptance of all five abstracts submitted to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) for presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The poster presentations will highlight BridGene's proprietary small molecule discovery platform, IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization), BridGene's latest discovery of therapeutic candidates, and the identification of new targets for approved small molecule drugs. The conference will take place virtually October 7–10, 2021.

"We are pleased that our latest developments through our chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC, will be the subject of five poster presentations at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC," stated Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of BridGene Biosciences. "Our work at BridGene has the potential to address multiple therapeutic areas, which our five posters will illustrate. Overall, the posters describe our IMTAC platform and its capabilities, the discovery of novel small molecule inhibitors, and the identification of previously unknown targets for approved small molecule drugs. This conference, as part of AACR, is one of the most prominent events addressing drug discovery and molecular targets, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to demonstrate BridGene's technology."

Information about the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC conference may be accessed here. According to AACR's Presentation and Publication Information, abstract titles will be released to the public on September 30, 2021, on the AACR virtual platform.

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC™, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value, hard-to-drug targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small-molecule drug discovery and to expand the mechanisms to treat diseases, with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. BridGene can perform IMTAC screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits, setting the company apart from its peers. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit http://bridgenebio.com/.

