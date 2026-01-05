BridGene Biosciences Appoints Nobel Laureate Bruce A. Beutler, M.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

Pioneering immunologist and genetics leader to advise on advancement of novel small-molecule therapeutics for hard-to-drug targets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a leader in the discovery of small-molecule drugs for traditionally "hard-to-drug" targets, announced today the appointment of Bruce A. Beutler, M.D., Nobel Prize–winning immunologist and Director of the Center for the Genetics of Host Defense at UT Southwestern Medical Center, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Beutler received the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), a foundational breakthrough that transformed understanding of how the innate immune system senses infection and tissue damage. His work has shaped modern immunology and continues to influence therapeutic development across oncology, inflammation, and infectious disease.

"I am pleased to join BridGene's Scientific Advisory Board at a time when advances in technology are dramatically expanding the scope of small-molecule drug discovery," said Dr. Beutler. "The company's approach to identifying high-quality chemical matter against challenging targets holds significant promise for addressing diseases that have long lacked effective therapeutic options."

Dr. Beutler brings deep expertise in genetics, immunology, and translational science, having authored more than 600 peer-reviewed publications and pioneered forward genetic screening approaches that uncovered key mechanisms of innate immunity and host defense. His research has been instrumental in defining how immune-sensing pathways operate in vivo and how their dysregulation contributes to autoimmune disease. Throughout his career, Dr. Beutler has demonstrated a rare ability to translate genetic insights into actionable, druggable mechanisms, providing a strong foundation for therapeutic development.

At BridGene, Dr. Beutler will advise on indication strategy, interpretation of complex translational data, and differentiation of emerging approaches in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, supporting the company as it advances multiple programs in immunology and oncology and continues to expand its next-generation discovery capabilities.

"We invited Dr. Beutler to join our Scientific Advisory Board because his scientific expertise aligns directly with BridGene's efforts in autoimmune disease," said Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BridGene Biosciences. "As a Nobel laureate and a pioneer in innate immune sensing and Type I interferon biology, Bruce brings unparalleled insight into the pathways driving diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus. His perspective will be invaluable as we advance programs in this area."

Dr. Beutler joins a distinguished group of scientific advisors guiding BridGene's discovery and development efforts across oncology, immunology, and other areas where innovative therapeutic approaches are urgently needed.

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small-molecule therapeutics for traditionally undruggable targets. Powered by its proprietary IMTAC™ chemoproteomic platform, BridGene can screen small molecules against the proteome in live cells, enabling the discovery of drug candidates for high-value and previously inaccessible targets. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class programs across multiple disease areas. For more information, visit https://bridgenebio.com/.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jonathan Nugent (investors)

205-566-3026

[email protected]

Eric Reiss (media)

[email protected]

SOURCE BridGene Biosciences