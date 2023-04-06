BridGene Biosciences to Present at Ligase Targeting Drug Development Summit

CEO Ping Cao, Ph.D., to give presentation at Boston conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a proprietary chemoproteomics technology to discover and develop small molecules for high-value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will give a presentation at the 3rd Annual Ligase Targeting Drug Development Summit on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts.

BridGene has developed a highly efficient and unique approach to generate new Protac molecules with improved drug-like properties. Leveraging its live-cell IMTAC™ chemoproteomic platform for identifying small molecules against challenging targets, BridGene has successfully identified covalent ligands for more than 100 E3 ligases. BridGene's specifically designed covalent library has enabled rapid transformation of selected screening hits into fully functional PROTACs through one-step click chemistry. Most E3 ligases are challenging to target due to lack of deep, hydrophobic pockets. Covalent small molecules can bind to them through covalent bond, rendering many more E3 ligases ligandable. This significantly expands the range of targetable E3 ligases. Furthermore, the novel covalent PROTACs developed by BridGene can improve kinetic stability, enhance degradation, and reduce the Hook effect. Most importantly, these new PROTACs have considerably smaller molecule weights and possess more drug-like properties, increasing their likelihood of oral bioavailability and allowing for faster optimization timelines.

Details regarding Dr. Cao's presentation are as follows:

Event: 3rd Annual Ligase Targeting Drug Development Summit Topic: A Chemoproteomic Platform for Identification of Covalent Small Molecule Ligands of Novel E3 Ligases and Rapid Progression Towards Functionally Active and Drug-like PROTACs Harnessing the unique advantages of covalent small molecule ligands of E3 ligases

Presenting multiple examples of how IMTAC TM -screening can quickly identify covalent small molecule ligands of novel E3 ligases in a live cell

-screening can quickly identify covalent small molecule ligands of novel E3 ligases in a live cell Demonstrating effective protein degradation using PROTACs generated from IMTAC hits through one-step click chemistry Date: April 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport, One Hotel Dr., Boston, Mass.

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomics platform, IMTAC™, BridGene can screen small molecules against proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and traditionally undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small molecule drug discovery with expanded mechanisms to treat diseases with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. The uniqueness of BridGene's technology allows it to perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules, target different amino acids, and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit https://www.bridgenebio.com.

