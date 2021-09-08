BridGene Biosciences to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for traditionally undruggable targets, today announced that Irene Yuan, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of BridGene Biosciences, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. The prerecorded presentation will be available starting at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021, and can be accessed via the conference's virtual platform by registered conference attendees.

During the presentation, Ms. Yuan will provide an overview of BridGene's proprietary chemoproteomics platform technology, IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization), and highlight recent corporate achievements. Currently, about 90% of disease-causing proteins cannot be targeted by traditional therapies due to the lack of a known addressable binding site. BridGene intends to change this by using its IMTAC™ platform. IMTAC™ enables the screening of small molecules against all the proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and hard-to-drug targets that cause disease. BridGene can perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules, setting the company apart from its peers. By combining IMTAC™ with phenotypic screening, BridGene can also discover previously unknown mechanisms for disease treatments by identifying new targets responsible for disease characteristics in cell models, a unique differentiator from its peers.

Ms. Yuan, Dr. Ping Cao (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BridGene), and other members of the BridGene management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 13-15, 2021 Time: Presentation available beginning at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/



About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC™, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value, hard-to-drug targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small-molecule drug discovery and to expand the mechanisms to treat diseases, with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. BridGene can perform IMTAC screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits, setting the company apart from its peers. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit bridgenebio.com.

