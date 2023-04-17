BridGene Biosciences to Present Pre-Clinical Data of BGI-9004 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a proprietary chemoproteomics technology to discover and develop small molecules for high-value, traditionally undruggable targets, announced that it will present a poster, titled "Preclinical characterization of BGI-9004, a covalent TEAD inhibitor with exceptional anti-cancer activity and combination potential," at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 on April 18 in Orlando.

Pharmacological inhibitors of TEAD transcription factors have emerged as a promising novel class of anti-cancer agents. TEAD inhibitors disrupt oncogenic YAP/TAZ signaling, resulting in cell cycle arrest and cell death in susceptible cancers.

"Using our IMTAC™ live-cell chemoproteomic platform to identify small molecules against challenging targets, we have successfully identified several potent and drug-like covalent ligands for TEAD. Based on this discovery, we rapidly developed the pre-clinical candidate BGI-9004," said Wolf Wiedemeyer, Ph.D., BridGene's head of biology. "The covalent TEAD inhibitor BGI-9004 has demonstrated promising activity both as a single agent and in combination with other targeted agents, a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and high target selectivity in preclinical models, supporting its evaluation as a novel anti-cancer agent in clinical trials."

Details regarding the poster presentation are as follows:

Event: AACR Annual Meeting 2023 Title: Preclinical characterization of BGI-9004, a covalent TEAD inhibitor with exceptional anti-cancer activity and combination potential Abstract Number: 4976 Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:30-5 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 16, Poster 22 Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomics platform, IMTAC™, BridGene can screen small molecules against proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and traditionally undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small molecule drug discovery with expanded mechanisms to treat diseases with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. The uniqueness of BridGene's technology allows it to perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules, target different amino acids, and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit https://www.bridgenebio.com.

