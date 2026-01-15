BridgePort Launches AI-Driven Exchange Intelligence to Guide Execution and Off-Exchange Settlement Decisions

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePort, the middleware coordination layer for institutional crypto off-exchange settlement (OES), today announced the launch of BridgePort Analytics featuring Bridget, an AI-powered exchange-intelligence agent that helps institutions optimize execution and settlement decisions across fragmented markets.

Speed Speed

In a market where liquidity is scattered across dozens of venues, making informed trading decisions requires synthesizing vast amounts of disparate data. BridgePort Analytics addresses this challenge by providing institutions an independent view into how exchanges actually perform, across spreads, slippage, depth, and fragmentation, so they can decide where to route flow and how to rebalance alongside their off-exchange settlement workflows. Bridget, the AI-assistant interface, makes this intelligence accessible through natural-language queries, bringing institutional-grade venue analysis to a broader set of traders without requiring expensive, specialized tooling.

"As more trading moves to OES, institutions need a clear understanding of how each venue performs under real conditions," said Nirup Ramalingam, CEO of BridgePort. "BridgePort Analytics gives firms objective execution-quality data they can use to allocate credit, build routing logic, and manage settlement risk across venues. It extends our role as the coordination layer for institutional trading by showing where real execution quality exists, helping firms rebalance more precisely and reduce the amount they must distribute across exchanges to stay competitive within an OES framework."

BridgePort Analytics is powered by institutional-grade data feeds from partners that cover over 400 global exchanges and nearly one million trading symbols. The platform ingests real-time and historical order-book depth, trade data, market-microstructure signals, and the latest crypto-market news to deliver objective execution-quality metrics, size-specific venue behavior, and liquidity insights across global markets. These inputs create a unified intelligence layer that supports routing decisions, capital allocation, and settlement workflows for institutional traders.

"We're working to make many markets behave like one market," said Steven Bartfield, CPO of BridgePort. "Fragmentation has forced traders into separate workflows for every exchange. BridgePort OES addresses that by shifting settlement risk away from venues, BridgePort's Pledging enables firms to hold and allocate capital from a Custodian without pre-funding, and now BridgePort Analytics gives traders a unified layer of execution intelligence and venue behavior so capital can be deployed with far greater precision across markets."

The market intelligence assistant is available, with core features available for free and advanced analytics accessible through approved accounts. To learn more and try BridgePort Analytics and the Bridget assistant yourself, please visit: Bridgeportmq.com/Analytics

About BridgePort:

BridgePort provides institutional middleware to solve the capital inefficiency, credit risk, and fragmented liquidity inherent in today's crypto markets. Its agnostic infrastructure serves as the coordination layer for off-exchange settlement by connecting exchanges, trading firms, and custodians that enable secure messaging for pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement facilitation. Founded by a team with decades of experience building fixed income and FX trading platforms for the world's largest traditional financial institutions, BridgePort is backed by Further Ventures, Virtu, XBTO, Blockchain Founders Fund, Fun Fair Ventures, and Humla Ventures.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bridgeportmq.com/

BridgePort media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BridgePort