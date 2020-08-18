Bridger Insurance Selects BindExpress Suite from SpeedBuilder Systems to Launch in Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBuilder Systems today announced that Bridger Insurance Services ("Bridger") selected the market-leading BindExpress Suite running Software-as-a-Service to launch their Nonstandard Automobile product in the state of Texas. The selection follows an extensive evaluation process that led to Bridger's choice of BindExpress, largely due to its extensive functionality, configurability, and flexible architecture.

"SpeedBuilder's full suite of policy management, billing and claims was clearly the most cost-effective, yet robust solution for our launch in Texas," said Kimo Winterbottom, CEO of Bridger. "Their reputation for responsive service and ability to deliver user-friendly solutions were significant in our decision to partner with them. While time-to-market was important to us, it was clear from the start that they understand our business."

"We are pleased that Bridger selected our BindExpress Suite for their nonstandard auto Texas launch," said Rod Giess, president of SpeedBuilder Systems. " Because technology is their strategy focus, they required a solution like BindExpress Suite that has the depth of capabilities they need today, the agility to respond to future demands, and the flexibility of a SaaS deployment. What's more, while best known for our commercial lines solutions, SBS is now being recognized as a prominent solution provider within niche personal-lines markets, especially in startup situations."

Built on a web-native, open source technology platform, the BindExpress Suite's AlwaysCurrent Architecture™ is the only market solution that enables clients to customize the system as desired, yet accept all product updates and enhancements at any time, without retrofitting the customized code.

About SpeedBuilder Systems

SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (www.speedbuildersystems.com) offers large enterprise-class solutions for small-to-medium sized P&C insurance carriers and MGA's. The BindExpress Suite® is an integrated set of components including policy administration, rating, automated underwriting, agent and consumer portals, product configuration, billing, automated workflow, claims, and document generation.

CONTACT: Rod Giess [email protected]

SOURCE SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.speedbuildersystems.com

