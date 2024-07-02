Bridges to Housing Stability Unveils Brand Refresh and Announces Annual Birdies for Bridges Golf Tournament

COLUMBIA, Md., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridges to Housing Stability, a leading nonprofit organization in Howard County dedicated to eradicating homelessness, is excited to announce a comprehensive brand refresh. This update includes a new logo, an updated brand visual identity, and a revitalized look that captures the renewed spirit and energy of the organization following recent strategic planning sessions with a Leadership Howard County team.

Bridges to Housing Stability Title Sponsor team from Sheehy Toyota of Laurel.

The refreshed brand identity reflects our commitment to innovation, community engagement, and our unwavering dedication to providing stable housing solutions for individuals and families. The new logo and visual identity symbolize our mission to bridge the gap between homelessness and housing stability, embodying the hope and resilience of the communities we serve.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which represents the evolution of Bridges to Housing Stability," said Jen Broderick, Executive Director of Bridges to Housing Stability. "This refresh comes at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our services and strengthen our impact in the community."

In addition to the brand refresh, Bridges to Housing Stability is proud to announce the return of our annual Birdies for Bridges golf tournament, generously title sponsored by Sheehy Toyota of Laurel. The event will take place on September 20, 2024 at the beautiful Timbers at Troy Golf Course. This fun-filled day will include a round of golf, exciting contests, raffles, and a delicious luncheon, all in support of our mission to end homelessness in Howard County.

"We invite golfers of all skill levels to join us for a day of camaraderie and philanthropy," said Broderick. "Your participation and support make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve."

To support Bridges to Housing Stability, we encourage community members to get involved in the following ways:

Donate: Contributions of any size help us provide essential housing services to those in need.

Contributions of any size help us provide essential housing services to those in need. Get Involved: Volunteer your time and skills to support our programs and initiatives.

Volunteer your time and skills to support our programs and initiatives. Register to Play: Sign up for the Birdies for Bridges golf tournament and enjoy a day on the green while supporting a great cause.

Sign up for the Birdies for Bridges golf tournament and enjoy a day on the green while supporting a great cause. Become a Corporate Sponsor: Partner with us as a corporate sponsor and demonstrate your commitment to ending homelessness in our community.

For more information about Bridges to Housing Stability, to register for the golf tournament, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website at https://bridges2hs.org/.

Join us in our mission to create a community where everyone has a place to call home.

Media Contact:

Emily Brandon

Donor Relations & Fundraising Manager

Bridges to Housing Stability, Inc.

410-312-5760 ext 106

[email protected]

About Bridges to Housing Stability:

Bridges to Housing Stability is a nonprofit organization based in Howard County, Maryland, dedicated to providing comprehensive housing solutions and support services to low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Our mission is to provide a path to self-sufficiency to prevent and end homelessness through affordable housing solutions and advocacy.

SOURCE Bridges to Housing Stability, Inc.