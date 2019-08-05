Bridgestone Adds Two New All-Terrain Tires to Firestone Portfolio

"Drivers of pickup and light trucks, SUVs and all-terrain vehicles have high expectations for their tires – they want a versatile product with uncompromising quality," said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "We designed the Firestone Destination A/T2 and Firestone Destination X/T tires to offer the best of both worlds. These tires are tough enough to tackle the most challenging terrain while still providing a comfortable, quiet ride for frequent highway trips."

Featuring an all-new tread compound and aggressive tread design complete with stone rejecter technology, the Firestone Destination A/T2 tire delivers traction in gravel and dirt. Full depth tread grooves provide all-weather dependability in wet and snowy conditions. The tire is backed by a 55,000-mile (90,000-kilometre) limited mileage warranty and carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification.* The Firestone Destination A/T2 will be available in 29 sizes beginning August 2019.

Built for light truck vehicles, the Destination X/T tire leverages many of the same technologies as the Firestone Destination A/T2 tire to deliver long-lasting, heavy-duty toughness. The Firestone Destination X/T tire features a specially designed tread rubber compound for durable on and off-road performance that is backed by a 50,000 mile (80,000 kilometre) limited treadwear warranty.* The Destination X/T tire is crafted for enhanced grabbing power in snowy conditions and is Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified. The tire will launch in August 2019 in 25 sizes, with more sizes to follow in 2020.

The Firestone Destination A/T2 and Firestone Destination X/T tires are backed by the industry-leading Firestone 90-Day Buy & Try™ Guarantee. If a customer is not satisfied with the performance of their Firestone tires, they may return their purchase within 90 days for a full refund or exchange.*

For more information about Firestone tires, visit www.firestonetire.com.

* Conditions apply. See Firestonetire.com/warranty for details.

