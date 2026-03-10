Bridgestone Debuts Advanced Digital Fleet Portal Experience

New technology to be showcased at Truck Maintenance Council Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced plans to debut its new Fleet Portal platform at the Truck Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition, March 16-19 in Nashville, Tennessee. The new solution aims to reduce complexity and simplify fleet management on a single platform, giving commercial fleets the digital infrastructure they need to operate more efficiently.

Bridgestone to debut the new Fleet Portal at TMC 2026.

"With the new Fleet Portal we can centralize all tools and data into a single digital experience for fleets. This integration is key to Bridgestone's customer strategy to connect our fleet solutions in ways that deliver stronger performance with less complexity," said Josh Holland Vice President, Network and Fleet Care Solutions, Bridgestone Americas.

Steve Hoeft, President, Commercial Truck Group, Bridgestone Americas added: "Centralizing insights and workflows means less manual work, faster decisions, and full operational visibility. It's a major step in the industry's digital evolution, enabling fleets to move from reactive problem-solving to proactive decision-making and management."

The Bridgestone Fleet Portal integrates key systems used by trucking fleets into one web-based application. With a single login, fleets can access essential services such as:

Account management

Locations and users

Vehicles and assets

Service events

Billing and invoicing

Reporting metrics and key performance indicators

Knowledge resources and support

Direct access to other priority Bridgestone applications

The new portal also includes the company's Service Dispatch solution, which connects fleets to the Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network (BCDN), automates the deployment of technicians, and provides full-scale tracking of photos, documents, and digital event data.

To further drive efficiency, Bridgestone is focused on enabling automation to analyze data, recommend courses of action and speed up search features, drawing on information from each tool.

Initial launch capabilities include:

Automated Service Event Workflow – Using fleet data and profile preferences, the Fleet Portal eliminates double entry, route service requests and helps expedite tire related repair services.

– Using fleet data and profile preferences, the Fleet Portal eliminates double entry, route service requests and helps expedite tire related repair services. Streamlined Search – Through the unified platform, fleets can seamlessly search for support resources, troubleshooting protocols, technical documents and data reports with ease.

– Through the unified platform, fleets can seamlessly search for support resources, troubleshooting protocols, technical documents and data reports with ease. Centralized Network Access – Fleets have instant access to dealer locations and training resources within the platform, eliminating search time and accelerating problem resolution.

Bridgestone plans to incorporate future upgrades to the Fleet Portal, such as enhancing it with AI-driven analytics and further workflow automation. These advancements will serve as an important step in Bridgestone's broader strategy to harness AI across its fleet solutions and strengthen the digital tools that support customers every day.

In addition to the new Fleet Portal, the Bridgestone booth (#2513) will showcase the company's latest premium trucking and retread tires for long-haul, super-regional, waste, last-mile delivery and server service fleets. Attendees can visit the Bridgestone booth Monday through Thursday during designated show hours.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.