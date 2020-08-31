Bridgestone Americas Announces New Chief Information Officer

"The role of information technology and data is an integral part of our digital transformation and strategy," said Scott Damon, group president, operations, Bridgestone Americas. "Taren and the IT team will continue to be a key component of our strategy as we leverage technology and data to strengthen our core tire business, accelerate our solutions roadmap and upgrade our digital solutions. Her extensive and diverse technology background will serve her well in this role."

As CIO, Rodabaugh will be responsible for leading the strategy and operations of Bridgestone Americas Information Technology function and more than 300 employees and contractors in both North America and Latin America. She will develop and execute the future architecture roadmap and evolve the IT delivery model through partnerships with cross-functional leaders across Bridgestone.

Rodabaugh joins Bridgestone Americas from Fortune 500 company Harley-Davidson, where she most recently served as chief information officer. During her time at Harley-Davidson, she was responsible for digital platform and ERP system modernizations, establishment of key IT performance and security functions and execution of IT organizational transformations. Prior to Harley-Davidson, she held roles with increasing responsibilities at IBM and Deloitte.

Rodabaugh is a graduate of Miami University with a degree in manufacturing engineering management. She earned her MBA from Northwestern University.

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. BSAM also is engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produces air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. BSAM also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

