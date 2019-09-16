Bridgestone Americas President of Original Equipment Tires To Present at 2019 American Automotive Summit

"I am looking forward to participating in the American Automotive Summit and highlighting how innovation and sustainable business practices are integral to building successful partnerships between original equipment manufacturers and suppliers," said Quinn. "This summit is an opportunity for leaders in the automotive industry to connect and discuss meaningful topics that influence our work each day."

During her presentation, Quinn will give an overview of megatrends shaping the future of the automotive industry and explain how suppliers such as Bridgestone are using this information to anticipate and meet emerging consumer needs. She will also address the importance of engineering high-quality products that adhere to social, ethical and environmental principles throughout the supply chain. The presentation, titled "Building Relationships Between Original Equipment Manufacturers and Suppliers to Deliver Innovation to Market", will take place Sept. 17 from 12:50 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. EDT at the MGM Grand Detroit.

To learn more about Quinn's session at the American Automotive Summit, visit usautosummit.com. For more company news from Bridgestone, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

