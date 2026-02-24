Bridgestone to Broaden Segment Coverage with the Launch of Three New Tires at CONEXPO-CONAGG

"These three new tires underscore our relentless focus on delivering premium products that help our customers operate more efficiently," said Rob Seibert, President, Off the Road, Bridgestone Americas. "Each tire is engineered to deliver optimal performance in the most demanding environments, extending tire life, reducing downtime, and lowering total cost of ownership, helping our customers move more with less."

MasterCore Technology Expanding to Large-Scale Quarries

Headlining the Bridgestone booth is the all-new Bridgestone MasterCore VMTD 27.00R49 for 100-ton haul trucks. The new tire leverages the company's proprietary MasterCore technology, helping deliver superior traction and longevity specifically on challenging surfaces.

Key benefits of the Bridgestone MasterCore VMTD include:

+14% Deeper Tread – Designed for performance on difficult terrain, the Bridgestone MasterCore VMTD offers a 14% increase in tread depth over the conventional Bridgestone VMTP tire 1 .

– Designed for performance on difficult terrain, the Bridgestone MasterCore VMTD offers a 14% increase in tread depth over the conventional Bridgestone VMTP tire . +10% Longer Life – A durable sidewall structure combined with narrow grooves in the tire's tread pattern design helps deliver 10% longer tire life 2 .

– A durable sidewall structure combined with narrow grooves in the tire's tread pattern design helps deliver 10% longer tire life . +10% Load Capacity – Through MasterCore technology, the MasterCore VMTD provides a 10% boost in load capacity3 and 2% more ton-mile per hour (TMPH)/tonne kilometers per hour (TKPH)4 compared to its predecessor, driving productivity with every trip.

With the introduction of the MasterCore VMTD tire and its traction-based tread pattern, Bridgestone now offers two tread patterns in the 27.00R49 tire segment. The other is the rock tread pattern of the Bridgestone MasterCore V-Steel Rock Deep Ultra (VRDU), launched in summer 2025. The MasterCore VMTD will be available to fleets in June and offered in four compound options: standard, cut resistance, ultra cut resistance, and heat resistance.

Three-Star Performance for Quarry Trucks

At the show, Bridgestone will showcase the new three-star VRDU tire in the 24.00R35 size. Engineered with a rock tread pattern, the tire is specifically for rigid dump trucks, extending the hauling benefits of larger VRDU sizes to quarry applications. It is the second three-star product offered by Bridgestone in the large tire segment.

Features of the 24.00R35 VRDU include:

+15% TMPH/TKPH – Built with a 3-star rating for higher load demands, the new VRDU tire features a stronger cord, enhanced casing structure, and an improved tread pattern design, resulting in a 15% increase in TMPH/TKPH compared to its predecessor 5 .

– Built with a 3-star rating for higher load demands, the new VRDU tire features a stronger cord, enhanced casing structure, and an improved tread pattern design, resulting in a 15% increase in TMPH/TKPH compared to its predecessor . +8% More Load Capacity – The new casing structure of the VRDU provides more than 8% greater load capacity than the two-star Bridgestone VRQP tire 5 .

– The new casing structure of the VRDU provides more than 8% greater load capacity than the two-star Bridgestone VRQP tire . Innovative New Pattern – The three-star VRDU features a new tread pattern with slopes and center grooves, which enhances wear life and minimizes heat generation.

The new size of the VRDU will be available in 2027 and will replace the Bridgestone VRQP tire in the company's portfolio.

A New Era of Firestone Construction Tires

Designed for articulated dump trucks and wheel loader applications, the new Firestone Multi Block T radial tire is built to deliver higher cut resistance for an enhanced tire life. The Firestone Multi Block T is the latest addition to the Firestone portfolio and will replace the Versabuilt AP, marking a new chapter in the brand's storied 125-year legacy of durable and reliable products.

Key benefits of Firestone Multi Block T include:

+10% Cut Resistance – Built with strategically placed tie bars to minimize damage from debris, a strong steel cord, and advanced tire compounds, the new construction tire offers 10% more cut resistance versus the Versabuilt AP tire 6 .

– Built with strategically placed tie bars to minimize damage from debris, a strong steel cord, and advanced tire compounds, the new construction tire offers 10% more cut resistance versus the Versabuilt AP tire . +10% Tread Depth – Constructed with 10% deeper tread depth 7 and a new tread block design with biting edges to provide uncompromising grip on challenging terrain.

– Constructed with 10% deeper tread depth and a new tread block design with biting edges to provide uncompromising grip on challenging terrain. Multi-star and Non-directional Pattern – The Firestone Multi Block T is designed for greater application versatility and easier tire management to help reduce overall operational costs.

The Firestone Multi Block T will be offered in five sizes (17.525, 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25, and 29.5R25) and available this summer.

CONEXPO-CONAGG is the largest premier construction exhibition in the United States. Attendees may visit the Bridgestone display at booth #41633 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 3-7.

1Tire tread depth comparison based on Bridgestone MASTERCORE VMTD 27.00R49 (OTD 83 mm/ 105 32nd in) vs. Bridgestone conventional VMTP 27.00R49 (OTD 73 mm/92 32nd in). Results may vary.

2Tire Life based on internal field testing comparing operational hours. Bridgestone MASTERCORE VMTD 27.00R49 2* E2A vs. Bridgestone conventional VMTP 27.00R49 2* E2A. Results may vary.

3Load capacity comparison based on tire load limits at 700 kpa/102 psi on the Bridgestone MASTERCORE VMTD 27.00R49 (30,000 kgs/66,000 lbs) vs. Bridgestone conventional VMTP 27.00R49 (27,250 kgs/60,000 lbs). Data Bridgestone Databook 2025. Results may vary based on site conditions and operations.

4TMPH/TKPH comparison based on Bridgestone MASTERCORE VMTD vs. Bridgestone conventional VMTP vs. same size 27.00R49 and compound E2A, data source from 2025 Bridgestone Databook. Results may vary.

5TMPH/ TKPH comparison based on Bridgestone VRDU 24.00R35 E2A (204/298) vs Bridgestone VRQP 24.00R25 E2A (177/259). Load capacity comparison based on tire load limits of Bridgestone VRDU 24.00R35 at 800 kPa/116 psi (44,100 kg/20,000 lbs) vs Bridgestone 24.00R35 VRQP at 700 kPa/102 psi (40,800 kgs/18,500 lbs)

6Cut Resistance data is based on ATC Lab testing comparing Multi Block T compound vs. Versabuilt All Purpose (AP) compound in all sizes. Results may vary.

7Tread depth data from Engineering and Product teams, Firestone Multi Block T in 29.5R25 size compared vs Versabuilt All Purpose (AP) in 29.5R25 size. Results may vary.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.