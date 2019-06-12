Bridgestone Dueler tires featured on 2020 Jeep® Gladiator

"The all-new Jeep Gladiator is an iconic vehicle that demands best-in-class tire performance," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "We designed our Bridgestone Dueler tire fitments to enhance the driving experience of each model of the Jeep Gladiator, giving drivers of this unique vehicle maximum capability and versatility."

The Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 tire is engineered to deliver versatile, durable performance on tough terrain, while also providing a comfortable ride for daily drivers. The Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S tire is designed for best-in-class all-terrain performance in a variety of on- and off-highway driving conditions.

Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 and Dueler A/T RH-S tires are available in size 245/75R17 for standard 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport and Sport S models. The Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 tire is available in size 255/70R18 for the standard 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland model.



For more information about the Bridgestone Dueler tire line, visit bridgestonetire.com/tire-brand/dueler.

