Bridgestone Ecopia™ Tire Line Specified as Original Equipment on 2020 Ford Escape

"We are pleased to work with Ford to deliver a premium tire that is engineered with low rolling resistance for enhanced fuel efficiency," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "In addition to its eco-friendly benefits, the Bridgestone Ecopia tire line is designed to deliver trusted all-season performance making it a great fit for the new Ford Escape."

Manufactured at the Bridgestone passenger and light truck tire plant in Aiken, South Carolina, the Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is engineered with a unique tread block design that offers enhanced traction and braking performance on wet roads. It also features an optimized tread pattern to give drivers a secure, comfortable ride in all-season conditions.

For more information about consumer tires from Bridgestone, visit BridgestoneTire.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

