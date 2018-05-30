Bridgestone Expands Flagship Fuel-Efficient Tire Line

The Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is the newest offering in the Bridgestone Ecopia powerline of tires. With more than 100 sizes, the Ecopia powerline simplifies the tire buying experience by providing a comfortable, secure tire solution for more than 65 million vehicles on U.S. roads since 2010.

"With its exceptional ride comfort, extended wear life and improved fuel efficiency,* the Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is a smart tire choice," said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This newest offering has allowed us to create a true powerline that is a go-to solution for dealers as they work to meet their customers' needs."

The next-generation Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is engineered with an optimized tread pattern to give drivers a secure, comfortable ride in all-season conditions. A unique tread block design offers increased traction and improved braking performance on wet roads.*

The Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is available in 27 sizes, covering more than 60 percent of the crossovers, SUVs and minivans on the road today. To learn more, contact an authorized Bridgestone tire dealer or visit BridgestoneTire.com.

*Versus the Bridgestone Dueler Ecopia H/L 422 tire.

**Certain conditions and limitations apply. See Bridgestone representative or warranty manual for details.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are also engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its One Team, One Planet message, the company is dedicated to achieving a positive environmental impact in all of the communities it calls home.

