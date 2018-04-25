Bridgestone Introduces Ultra High Performance All Season Tire

"We designed the new Potenza RE980AS for drivers who want the handling and responsiveness of an ultra high performance tire without compromising all season capability," said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This is our flagship Potenza all season offering, engineered to deliver smooth handling, impressive grip and trusted performance season after season."

The Potenza RE980AS tire features a redesigned tread to provide more grip and improved wet and dry braking.* The Potenza RE980AS tire also offers:

Improved wet traction: The new tread is specially built to evacuate water away from the tire in wet conditions, helping reduce the risk of hydroplaning. Open shoulder slots and large channels in the tire's tread pattern enable this performance attribute.*

Enhanced handling in snow: New compounds provide flexibility in colder temperatures to increase the surface of the tire on the road. The tire features an asymmetric tread design with 3-D sipes, enabling the tire to bite into snow for better traction. The Potenza RE980AS tire delivers 50 percent more grip in snow conditions.*

Longer lasting tread life: The tire is engineered to provide 25 percent longer tread life than its predecessor, giving drivers dependable, long-lasting performance.*

The Potenza RE980AS tire is backed by a 50,000 mile limited treadwear warranty.** After an early launch of select sizes, the tire now is available in 35 sizes ranging from 16" to 20", with 18 additional sizes launching later this year. To learn more, contact an authorized Bridgestone tire dealer or visit BridgestoneTire.com.

*Versus the Bridgestone Potenza RE970AS Pole Position.

**Certain conditions and limitations apply. See a Bridgestone representative or warranty manual for complete details.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are also engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its One Team, One Planet message, the company is dedicated to achieving a positive environmental impact in all of the communities it calls home.

