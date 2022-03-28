Bridgestone Launches New Rigid Dump Truck Tire, Real-Time Tire Monitoring Solution for Construction and Quarry Customers at AGG1

New Bridgestone 24.00R35 Rigid Dump Truck Tire Bridgestone is launching a 3-star rigid dump truck tire as an expansion of its 24.00R35 product portfolio, a lineup specially developed for mid-sized rigid dump trucks to carry hefty loads on flat terrain, often at quarries and mines. Featuring a 3-star rating, the new 24.00R35 delivers 8% greater payload capacity along with a deeper tread depth to provide excellent tire wear and improved traction. 1 Additionally, the tire provides a high resistance to cuts and heat as trucks transfer larger hauls between long distances at high speeds.

"As demand continues to strengthen in the construction and quarry segments, we remain dedicated to helping maximize productivity for our customers by pairing intelligent products with best-in-class services2 and integrated technology solutions," said Rob Seibert, president, off-the-road tires, Bridgestone Americas. "We are meeting growing industry demand with a superior product that features new technology and enhanced performance to optimize productivity."

Bridgestone is scheduled to begin production on the new 24.00R35 rigid dump truck tire with an all-new traction pattern in late 2022, followed by a new hard rock pattern.

Real-Time Tire Monitoring Solution for Construction and Quarry Segments

Bridgestone is now offering IntelliTire, its real-time tire monitoring solution, to construction and quarry customers for 49" or smaller applications. IntelliTire uses stem-mounted flow-through external sensors, in addition to internal sensors, to provide critical real-time data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle. Transmitting sensor details through a cloud-based system, IntelliTire uses advanced and predictive algorithms to analyze data and issue alerts and customized reports to fleet operators.

With its robust smart fleet management technology, IntelliTire allows operators to proactively address tire issues with automated task lists, increase technician productivity with digital inspections and reporting, and mitigate unplanned maintenance to help reduce downtime and improve driver safety.

"With the introduction of IntelliTire, we are equipping our construction and quarry customers with a connected TPMS offering," said Brian Goldstine, president of mobility solutions, Bridgestone Americas. "As quarry, construction and rental customers continue to grow their businesses, it will be increasingly vital for fleets to effectively manage their growth and drive productivity, efficiency and sustainability."

1 Comparison based on current Bridgestone rigid dump truck tires vs. the new Bridgestone 24.00R35 tire from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

2 Based on the largest number of dealers in the commercial tire dealer network in U.S. found on www.commercial.bridgestone.com. As compared to the 2021 U.S. Replacement Medium/Heavy Truck Tire Brands with similar market share as listed in the January 2022 Modern Tire Dealer (page 62).

