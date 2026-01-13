Firestone Launches Next-Generation Firehawk INDY 500 V2 Ultra-High Performance Summer Tire for Sports Cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firestone, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), today announced the debut of the new Firestone Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire, built to take the excitement synonymous with the Firehawk name to the next level. Firestone has made several enhancements to the first Firehawk INDY 500 and introduced a new tread pattern powered by ENLITEN™ technology, so your dreams of driving faster and further can be turned into reality1. In continued celebration of the Firestone 125th anniversary, the ultra-high performance summer tire is built to accelerate the excitement of your sports car and is the latest example of the brand's focus on offering dependable, reliable performance at a great value. Crafted to bring a piece of the Firestone IndyCar racing heritage to owners' driveways, the Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire features a sporty, dynamic tread pattern design to complement the style of your performance vehicle.

Key benefits of the Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire include:

Long-Lasting Wear: With a Multi-Round Tread Block and refined tread pattern, the Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire is built to optimize contact pressure and to deliver wet braking power, helping to create a long tire life of exhilarating driving experiences.

Wet Performance: Features an optimized contact patch designed for uniform pressure distribution and circumferential grooves that help evacuate water from the tread pattern. Plus, the Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire is designed with an advanced rain pulse groove to help support wet performance.

"The new Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire is for enthusiasts who dream of the excitement that's only found behind the wheel," said Todd Chapman, Senior Manager, Product Strategy, Bridgestone Americas. "Inspired by the iconic motorsport legacy at Firestone, the Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire is designed to deliver the sporty grip and responsive steering that can elevate every drive into an exhilarating adventure, whether on the road or on the circuit."

This marks the first Firestone ultra-high performance summer tire introduced with components of Bridgestone's ENLITEN™ Technology, designed to deliver customized and uncompromised performance while promoting an enhanced focus on sustainability. The Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire is designed for long-lasting performance and with rolling resistance technology for impressive fuel efficiency, delivering a remarkable balance of performance and sustainability elements¹.

With 65 available sizes, the Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire is engineered to fit sports cars and sedans with wheel sizes ranging from 16- to 20-inches. Top fitments include Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Charger/Challenger, Ford Mustang, Mazda Miata, and Nissan 350Z/370Z. The Firestone Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire is on sale now.

Firestone's development of the Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment). The Firestone Firehawk INDY 500 V2 tire aligns with its "Energy," "Economy" and "Emotion" commitments.

1 The specific ENLITEN technology attributes vary by tire product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.