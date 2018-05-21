Bridgestone Launches Summer Safety Campaign

"Tires are an important vehicle safety feature – they are the only part of a car that touch the road and play a critical role in ensuring drivers can accelerate, stop and turn safely," said Dave Johnson, chief quality officer, Bridgestone Americas. "Many drivers don't realize that the safety and performance of their tires are highly dependent on proper care and maintenance. As the number one tire company in the world, we have an important role to play in educating drivers about how tires impact their safety and are committed to providing drivers with hands-on information to make tire maintenance simple."

Updated to include new content features and a more dynamic user experience, TireSafety.com provides information and tips to ensure tires are road ready. From easy steps for checking tire pressure and tread depth to information about how to choose the right tire, TireSafety.com is a great resource for drivers hitting the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend or for families preparing for a road trip later this summer. The site will be updated regularly to offer seasonal tire and driving information, to serve as an important year-round resource for the driving public.

A refreshed TireSafety.com and leadership in the National Tire Safety Week program align with the company's Our Way to Serve commitment to contribute to a safer society and build safer communities by helping to educate drivers about the important role tires play in driving safety. To advance these efforts and reach a wider audience of consumers, Bridgestone also is working with its Team Bridgestone Olympic and Paralympic athlete ambassadors, as well as several Verizon IndyCar® Series drivers, to share important tire safety information this week via their social media handles. Bridgestone is a Worldwide Olympic Partner and the company's Firestone brand is the sole tire supplier of the Verizon IndyCar® Series.

Drivers who would like to have their tires and vehicles checked ahead of summer are invited to visit any Bridgestone Retail Operations store – Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and WheelWorks – for a free tire pressure check and tread assessment. Tire assessments and pressure checks are provided courtesy of all Bridgestone retail store employees every day of operation.

In addition to the company's focus on educating drivers of passenger vehicles on the importance of tire safety, Bridgestone urges commercial truck drivers and fleet managers to proactively maintain their tires ahead of their busiest hauling months. Visit one of the company's GCR Tires & Service store locations for a free tread assessment.

For more tire safety tips and information, visit TireSafety.com.

About Bridgestone Americas. Inc:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are also engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its One Team, One Planet message, the company is dedicated to achieving a positive environmental impact in all of the communities it calls home.

