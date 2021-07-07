Bridgestone Recognized with General Motors' 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), has been named a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year, marking the sixth consecutive and 19th overall recognition for the brand. The annual awards, which celebrate suppliers that delivered GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies in the previous year, were announced during the GM Supplier Business Meeting on June 22, 2021.

"Providing social and customer value is at the heart of our business," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment tires, North America, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of our teammates to deliver the absolute best products and solutions for our customers, including our longtime partner GM. We are grateful to be recognized and look forward to remaining on the cutting edge of performance and innovation."

General Motors' 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards were given out to 122 suppliers from 16 different countries. The awards recognize those suppliers that exceeded GM's requirements, providing GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve while meeting our present needs. We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone Americas develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

