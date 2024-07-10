Bridgestone Recognized with Two Supplier Awards from Toyota

Bridgestone received the Excellent Value Improvement and Excellent Technology and Development Awards from Toyota for its strong collaboration and continuous improvement mindset.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) was recognized by Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) during its annual supplier awards in the Excellent Value Improvement and Excellent Technology and Development categories. The company was awarded these distinctions at the TMNA Annual Supplier Business Meeting Dinner and Award Ceremony in Plymouth, Michigan.

"Providing quality and innovative solutions to our OE partners is critical to our success," said David Colletti, President, Consumer Original Equipment Tires, North America, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This recognition is a testament to our teammates' dedication in fostering a collaborative, long-standing partnership with Toyota by delivering advanced solutions that continue to exceed their standards for value and technology."

"Toyota collaborates with each of our supplier partners in order to build vehicles with the high safety, quality and reliability standards to meet and exceed our customer's expectation," said Robert Young, Group Vice President, TMNA R&D Purchasing Supplier Development. "We are pleased to recognize those in our supply base who exceed our high performance targets. We thank them and their team members for their tremendous collaboration, partnership and commitment to continuous improvement."

Each year, TMNA recognizes supplier partners who exceeded the company's expectations in several categories. Bridgestone received two awards this year due to the company's strong collaboration and continuous improvement mindset.

Bridgestone's Excellent Value Improvement and Excellent Technology and Development recognitions from Toyota align with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment , which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). By developing innovative tire solutions for Toyota, Bridgestone is delivering on its "Extension" commitment.

