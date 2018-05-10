Bridgestone Releases Next-Generation All‑Terrain Tire

"As Bridgestone's best-in-class all-terrain tire, the Dueler A/T Revo 3 is a great fit for drivers with an active lifestyle," said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This tire gives drivers the flexibility to travel off-road while still providing a smooth, comfortable ride for traditional on-highway driving."

The Dueler A/T Revo 3 features all-new Traction Claw™ technology from Bridgestone for better off-road handling and snow performance. An innovative new tread pattern with large tread blocks and staggered shoulder lugs gives the tire an aggressive look and longer-lasting performance.* The Dueler A/T Revo 3 is designed with open shoulder slots to help reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

Available in 37 sizes, the Dueler A/T Revo 3 tire is backed by a 60,000 mile limited treadwear warranty.** To learn more, contact an authorized Bridgestone tire dealer or visit BridgestoneTire.com.

*Versus the Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo 2.

**Certain conditions and limitations apply. See a Bridgestone representative or warranty manual for details.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are also engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its One Team, One Planet message, the company is dedicated to achieving a positive environmental impact in all of the communities it calls home.

