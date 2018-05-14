Bridgestone Retail Operations Launches New Advertising Campaign Featuring Employees

Titled "Crew", the campaign shines a light on the important role trust plays in every aspect of the service experience at Firestone Complete Auto Care locations nationwide. Technicians offer unscripted thoughts on the importance of putting a personal touch on their work, while also sharing their deep commitment and sense of pride in providing high-quality service. The Fixed Right, Priced Right, Right on Time "Triple Promise", as well as the brand's focus on keeping your car running newer, longer are brought to life through each employee's personal experiences and anecdotes.

"Our employees are our greatest asset," said Jeffrey Lack, vice president, marketing and merchandising, Bridgestone Retail Operations. "Trust isn't built in a vacuum. It is built through personal connections and a shared sense of community, a handshake or a conversation. By featuring real technicians, unscripted and passionate, we are showing drivers that we take caring for their vehicles as personally as they do."

The new campaign will launch today with :15 and :30 second broadcast spots as part of an integrated initiative that includes digital and radio advertising, in-store signage and recruitment materials.

