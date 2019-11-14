Bridgestone Retail Operations Names 2019 ASE Master Technician of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) today announced Darin Stalker, vehicle service technician, is the 2019 BSRO ASE Master L1 Technician of the Year. Stalker was recently honored at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) annual awards banquet in Phoenix, Arizona alongside other outstanding technicians from across the industry.

"We're pleased to recognize Darin as the 2019 ASE Master Technician of the Year," said Joe Venezia, president, BSRO. "Attaining this level of knowledge and skill takes a great deal of time, hard work, sacrifice and a commitment to lifelong learning. We are extremely proud of Darin's many contributions to our organization as we work to deliver our mission of being the most trusted provider of tire and automotive care in every neighborhood we serve."

Stalker, who works at the Firestone Complete Auto Care store in Springfield, Missouri, was nominated by his leaders and selected for the top honor among 5,000 ASE-certified technicians in the BSRO organization. He joined BSRO in 1997 as a general service technician with no formal automotive service training. For the past 22 years, he has advanced through the technician levels and currently holds nine ASE certifications. Stalker also serves as a mentor for less experienced technicians throughout the greater Springfield area, having led many ASE test preparation classes for BSRO.

ASE Technician of the Year honorees are submitted by their employers based on rigorous criteria including ASE test scores, on-the-job performance and community activities. ASE certified technicians are skilled at handling challenging mechanical service and maintenance. Achieving ASE Technician of the Year recognition is one of the highest honors a technician in the vehicle service industry can receive.

A subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, BSRO is the world's largest company-owned network of tire and automotive service centers with more than 2,200 store locations across the U.S. BSRO includes the Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store brands.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

