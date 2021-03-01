Bridgestone Retail Operations Raises $3.6 Million in 2020 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is always a critical resource for kids and families, but even more so as they pivoted to provide essential services like meal delivery and Wi-Fi hot spots for Club kids who abruptly moved to new ways of learning due to COVID-19," said Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. "Despite these challenging times, the generosity of our customers and teammates did not waver, and we are grateful for their support as we continue to drive great futures together."

In addition to contributing $1.6 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund in 2020, Bridgestone awarded 40 transportation grants in December to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The grants were used to help with maintenance and repairs of existing vehicles or the purchase of new Club vehicles. The $200,000 donation from the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, combined with $300,000 in Q4 customer donations, will provide half a million dollars toward technology grants that will provide Clubs with equipment, enhanced internet access, hotspots and other resources needed to keep Club kids connected to their schoolwork and after-school programming.

"This has been a difficult year for all of us, and Bridgestone continues to help us with the biggest obstacles we face—getting kids to and from our Clubs, and helping those kids get and maintain access to technology while remote learning," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "The Bridgestone Driving Great Futures program gave us a lift in 2020, and we are excited to also provide additional technology support to many of our Club youth thanks to the Trust Fund donation and additional in-store donations."

Since 2015, Bridgestone has raised and contributed a total of $15.3 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America since it began its nationwide Driving Great Futures partnership. The program is part of the Bridgestone Our Way to Serve corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment to improve the way people move, live, work and play.

For more Bridgestone company news visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone Americas develops, manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

