Bridgestone Selected as Global Original Equipment Supplier for Next-Generation Luxury SUV

"Tire design and application are critical to ensuring a vehicle performs at its maximum capability," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "Bridgestone has a longstanding relationship with BMW and our engineers worked collaboratively with them to develop innovative, performance-driven tire technology exclusively for the BMW X3."

The Bridgestone Alenza 001 summer pattern tire is specified for the BMW X3 in 18", 19", 20" and 21" rim diameters. Select models will feature the Alenza 001 tire with run-flat technology. Bridgestone Alenza 001 tires are specially engineered to provide precise handling with a comfortable, highway luxury ride in wet and dry conditions.

The Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport AS tires feature an all season tread pattern, as well as run-flat capability. Specially designed for the BMW X3, the Dueler H/P Sport AS tires provide superior all season driving performance and durability without sacrificing ride comfort.

Premium Bridgestone Blizzak LM-001 tires will equip models of the BMW X3 sold in select European markets where winter tires are required during specific months. The Blizzak LM-001 tire will be available with standard or run-flat technology to offer traction and performance in snow and sleet. The Blizzak LM-001 tires also will be available as BMW-approved replacement tires for BMW X3 owners who live in areas where colder temperatures and seasonal driving conditions demand a tire that delivers confident winter performance.

