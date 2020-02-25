Bridgestone Showcases Air Free Commercial Truck Tire Concept at Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting

The Bridgestone air free commercial truck tire concept, designed to be used in high-speed, long-haul applications, leverages a proprietary design where tire tread is placed on a unique structure of high-strength, flexible spokes. This eliminates the need for a tire to be filled and maintained with air.

"Commercial fleets are increasingly looking for ways to maximize uptime and reduce emergency roadside events," said Jon Kimpel, executive director, new mobility solution engineering, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. "As mobility advances, we see these sophisticated fleets turning to technology solutions and innovative products as a way to improve operations and drive profitability for their fleets. When tires don't need to be filled with air, this essentially erases the downtime associated with a flat tire, improving safety and making mobility more efficient."

The initial design of the Bridgestone advanced air free commercial truck tire concept is intended for the trailer position. Reported data from tire manufacturers shows trailer tires account for approximately 20% of truck tire purchases. Furthermore, research indicates 40% of all tire failures occur in the trailer position.

The advanced air free commercial truck tire concept from Bridgestone is also engineered for enhanced sustainability. The air free commercial tire solution is designed to be retreadable. Retreads help reduce natural resource consumption by replacing only the tire tread, rather than the entire tread and casing combination.

"The benefits of an air free commercial truck tire solution are many – this offering has the power to reduce downtime, maintenance and emergency roadside service calls," said Kimpel. "Combine that with a high retread rate, and our advanced air free tire concept has potential to substantially lower the overall total cost of tire ownership for fleets."

The advanced air free commercial truck tire concept is part of a larger Bridgestone air free portfolio, including solutions for personal mobility, such as bicycles and small electric vehicles. While the commercial truck tire concept is focused first on the trailer position, it is intended to be scalable to other commercial trucking wheel positions and applications.

The advanced air free commercial truck tire concept is part of a larger Bridgestone air free portfolio, including solutions for personal mobility, such as bicycles and small electric vehicles. While the commercial truck tire concept is focused first on the trailer position, it is intended to be scalable to other commercial trucking wheel positions and applications.

1. The Bridgestone advanced air free commercial truck tire is a concept not available for purchase.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. BSAM also is engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produces air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. BSAM also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

