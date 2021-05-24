Bridgestone Survey Reveals Americans Trust Car Travel More This Summer

While restrictions and guidance concerning travel, outdoor activities and public gatherings have begun to ease, just 13% said they will visit crowded destinations such as amusement parks and metropolitan cities. Moreover, 15% will continue to stay close to home for the foreseeable future. For those planning to travel, half of respondents said they are using their next trip to visit friends or family, and another 24% will visit the beach this summer.

Despite the high number of Americans solely trusting their vehicles for travel this summer, many drivers have not completed routine tire and vehicle maintenance that is critical to a safe journey. Among the findings:

46% of respondents indicated they have not checked their tire pressure within the past three months;

of respondents indicated they have not checked their tire pressure within the past three months; 20% said they have never personally checked their vehicle's tire tread depth or the condition of their spare tire.

"Over the past year, many Americans have understandably delayed routine tire and vehicle maintenance, which is why we are urging drivers to take some simple steps to ensure their vehicle and tires are road trip ready," said Robert Johnson, vice president of stores, Bridgestone Retail Operations. "No one should spend their vacation stuck on the side of the road – it's not safe or fun. A successful road trip starts long before you pull out of the driveway with proactive vehicle and tire maintenance."

Below are a few activities drivers can easily check at home to help ensure their vehicles are prepared for long distance trips:

Tires: Drivers should check tire pressure using a tire inflation gauge and evaluate tire tread depth. A simple way to check tread depth is with the penny test. Drivers can place a penny upside down in the tread. If the top of Lincoln's head is visible, it is time to purchase new tires. Before hitting the road, consumers should also check their spare tire. Some vehicles have a "mobility kit" in lieu of a spare to temporarily seal a tire until it can be replaced.

Drivers should check tire pressure using a tire inflation gauge and evaluate tire tread depth. A simple way to check tread depth is with the penny test. Drivers can place a penny upside down in the tread. If the top of head is visible, it is time to purchase new tires. Before hitting the road, consumers should also check their spare tire. Some vehicles have a "mobility kit" in lieu of a spare to temporarily seal a tire until it can be replaced. Oil: Drivers should check their oil by turning the engine off, popping the hood and locating the oil dipstick. For an accurate reading, remove, wipe and reinsert the dipstick. Visit a car care center if oil is low or appears gritty or milky.

Drivers should check their oil by turning the engine off, popping the hood and locating the oil dipstick. For an accurate reading, remove, wipe and reinsert the dipstick. Visit a car care center if oil is low or appears gritty or milky. Battery: Car owners can safely and easily check for a healthy battery from the comfort of their own driveway by turning their vehicle's headlights on for 15 minutes without starting the engine, then starting their car and while watching the headlights. If they dim noticeably, it is likely the battery needs replacing.

For drivers seeking hands-on help, Bridgestone recommends visiting a car care center such as one of the company's Firestone Complete Auto Care centers. Drivers should consider a complete vehicle inspection by an expert technician prior to hitting the road for a long trip – especially considering the change in driving patterns many have seen during the pandemic.

Additional findings from the survey include:

53% of respondents said they had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

of respondents said they had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 50% indicated they were already comfortable traveling city-to-city by car and including an overnight stay.

indicated they were already comfortable traveling city-to-city by car and including an overnight stay. 15% of respondents, by contrast, expressed concerns about intra-city travel in the next seven to 12 months or longer.

of respondents, by contrast, expressed concerns about intra-city travel in the next seven to 12 months or longer. 25% expressed a high degree of comfort with attending a sporting event or concert.

expressed a high degree of comfort with attending a sporting event or concert. 23% said they were already comfortable traveling by airplane to another country.

For more information, visit bridgestoneamericas.com.

Survey Methodology:

This research was designed to measure consumer attitudes and behaviors related to driving and travel plans for the upcoming summer months (June 2021 through August 2021). Message Factors, Inc. conducted this survey May 12-18, 2021. The survey was conducted among a national sample of U.S. consumers using the Dynata Consumer Opinion Panel, which consists of consumers who have opted in to take opinion polls in return for a modest financial incentive (either cash payments or other rewards, arranged and delivered by the panel as part of the membership agreement). Respondents were qualified as adult residents of the U.S. who own or lease a private vehicle and possess a valid driver's license. A total of 1,068 online survey responses were collected, resulting in a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone Americas develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States – including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations also are part of BSRO. BSRO is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

