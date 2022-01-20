Bridget Johnson Joins CSafe Global as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Ms. Johnson brings to CSafe more than 25 years of upstream and downstream marketing expertise, having led multiple global marketing teams for industry-leading biopharma and life sciences organizations. In this newly created role, she will lead CSafe's integrated global marketing strategy, including development of global brand and portfolio positioning, thought leadership, omnichannel demand generation, and an enhanced digital client experience.

Creation of the role was driven by CSafe's aggressive long-term strategy. The company has consistently delivered strong year-over-year growth and has increased its share in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical cold chain market. In December, CSafe completed the acquisition of Softbox Solutions, a leader in passive shipping solutions. The combined company has the most comprehensive suite of thermal shipping solutions in the market.

"Our rapid growth, combined with our recent acquisition of Softbox, necessitated the need to add a highly experienced marketing executive to help us reach the next level of market leadership," said CSafe CEO, Patrick Schafer of the decision to add the new role.

"Bridget has considerable experience in both the pharmaceutical and life science industries, having built and led multiple world-class marketing organizations," Schafer continued. "Her expertise in strategy, branding and demand generation is a perfect combination to help move CSafe into the future."

Prior to joining CSafe Global, Ms. Johnson held global marketing leadership roles with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Covance Laboratories and Baxter International. In her most recent role as Vice President of Global Marketing at Metabolon, she was responsible for portfolio and product marketing, demand generation and reputation management globally. Ms. Johnson earned her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and her BA in Journalism from Marquette University.

"CSafe and the cold chain industry have huge potential for growth," said Johnson. "It's an exciting time to join the company and help make an impact."

