Bridgetower Adopts Chainlink To Tokenize $11B+ in Securities From DOM X Copper-Gold Asset Project

Bridgetower is leveraging Chainlink's institutional platform to tokenize an established pipeline of over $25 billion in natural resources, energy, and metals.

BOISE, Idaho and NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgetower has officially adopted Chainlink to tokenize the DOM X Arizona Copper-Gold Project, a U.S. natural resource project representing $11 billion.

Bridgetower Adopts Chainlink To Tokenize $11B+ in Securities

By integrating Chainlink, assets tokenized on the Bridgetower Tokenization Platform, including DOM X, now have access to the complete set of data, interoperability, and orchestration solutions required to manage the full tokenization lifecycle. This includes Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to enable connectivity to regulated DeFi venues and licensed secondary markets, Chainlink's Proof of Reserve for reserve verification and Chainlink's NAVLink to bring valuation data onchain.

This full stack is critical to enabling tokenized asset issuance and distribution at institutional scale. Tying everything together is the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), which coordinates reserve verification, valuation updates, compliance logic, and settlement across the Bridgetower Tokenization Platform.

Powered by Chainlink, the Bridgetower Tokenization Platform embeds KYC, KYB, and AML controls at the protocol level, while investor subscriptions are funded through fiat and stablecoin payment rails powered by Iron, a MoonPay company. Bridgetower was one of several early adopters of the Chainlink CRE during its launch in 2025, showcasing how early momentum has translated into a live production tokenized securities deployment.

"Today's live deployment marks a major step forward in how tokenized asset markets reach institutional scale. By integrating CRE natively into the Bridgetower Tokenization Platform, Bridgetower has moved beyond early integrations to deliver live production infrastructure supporting an $11 billion natural resource asset. "

Cory Pugh, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgetower

"We're excited to see Bridgetower move from a CRE early adopter to live institutional tokenized asset deployment around an $11 billion asset in just a few months. All the world's largest financial institutions are watching tokenization right now, and they are looking for production evidence for powering assets at institutional scale. This is what it looks like when tokenized assets become core institutional infrastructure." Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs.

Bridgetower is also working with Chainlink as a design partner on privacy-preserving workflows for institutional primary issuance using Chainlink's privacy standard, where ownership positions and participant data can be kept confidential while maintaining the compliance and verifiability powered by the Chainlink platform.

About Bridgetower

Bridgetower is a global blockchain and AI technology company integrating blockchain infrastructure and agentic AI to create intelligent, automated, and verifiable digital ecosystems. The company's blockchain infrastructure tokenizes real-world assets for secure, compliant digital transactions. Its agentic AI capabilities support enterprise automation, data validation, and operational decision-making across digital ecosystems.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi. Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Learn more at chain.link

Media Contact

Mindy Ngo

Bridgetower

[email protected]

www.bridgetowercapital.com

Chainlink

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any securities referenced herein are offered only pursuant to definitive offering documents to eligible investors in accordance with applicable exemptions from registration. Digital assets involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from actual results.

SOURCE Bridgetower