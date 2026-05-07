From Chainlink Early Adopter to Live CRE Deployment: How Bridgetower Built a Production Tokenization Platform for an $11B+ Arizona Copper-Gold Asset

Tokenization is no longer just about proving that an asset can be represented onchain.

BOISE, Idaho and NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For real institutional adoption, the bigger challenge is building infrastructure around the asset for enhanced utility and distribution: the systems that verify reserves, deliver ongoing valuation data, enforce compliance, handle subscriptions and redemptions, and support interoperability across digital asset environments.

That is the problem Bridgetower solved by adopting Chainlink.

Today, Bridgetower's tokenization platform supports tokenized securities tied to the DOM X Arizona Copper-Gold Project, a U.S. natural resource asset valued at $11+ billion, issued on Avalanche and powered by a production-grade Chainlink stack. What began as an early integration of the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) has evolved into a live institutional tokenization platform designed to support transparent, compliant, and scalable real-world asset issuance and global distribution.

"This is what tokenization actually looks like at scale. An $11 billion asset, live on Avalanche, with the compliance and verification infrastructure institutions require. Bridgetower built the real thing." John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs.

For Bridgetower, this is not a one-off transaction. It is a proof point for a broader tokenization model designed to support repeat issuance, new asset structures, and more dynamic capital markets use cases.

Building beyond the token

One of the biggest misconceptions in tokenization is that creating the token is sufficient in and of itself.

In practice, institutional tokenization requires much more than that. It requires infrastructure that can connect onchain assets to offchain data, support regulated workflows, and give investors confidence that the information tied to the asset is timely, verifiable, operationally useful, and, oftentimes, privacy-preserving.

"We're excited to see Bridgetower move from a CRE early adopter to live institutional tokenized asset deployment around an $11 billion asset in just a few months. All the world's largest financial institutions are watching tokenization right now, and they are looking for production evidence for powering assets at institutional scale. This is what it looks like when tokenized assets become core institutional infrastructure." Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs.

Bridgetower's platform was built with that broader view in mind.

At the center of the platform is the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), which serves as the orchestration layer for critical workflows across data ingestion, reserve verification, asset valuation, compliance logic, and transaction settlement.

That architecture matters because institutional markets do not need another isolated tokenization experiment. They need infrastructure that can support real issuance, real investor workflows, and real operational controls.

The production stack underneath the platform

Bridgetower's tokenization platform combines multiple Chainlink services into a single institutional stack. Bridgetower's view is that tokenization at institutional scale requires more than a token standard alone. It requires an integrated stack — orchestration, reserve verification, valuation, interoperability, and eventually privacy-preserving workflows — working together in production.

Chainlink Runtime Environment

CRE serves as the orchestration layer for the platform, connecting the workflows needed to operate a tokenized real-world asset platform at scale. CRE coordinates reserve verification, valuation, compliance logic, and settlement in a single, secure, and verifiable environment.

Chainlink Proof of Reserve

Chainlink Proof of Reserve verifies collateral and publishes reserve-related data onchain, with circuit breaker logic built into token minting to help prevent overcollateralization and infinite mint attacks.

SmartNAV

Chainlink infrastructure securely delivers daily NAV data derived from underlying project data. This gives authorized participants a continuous, cryptographically verifiable record of an asset's status rather than relying only on periodic reporting or static quoted prices.

Chainlink CCIP

Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) enables cross-chain transfers of tokenized assets while automatically enforcing custom compliance policies. This drives liquidity by enabling connectivity to regulated DeFi and licensed secondary trading venues.

Together, these services support a solution that is not just about tokenizing an asset, but building the infrastructure required to maximize the asset's utility and operate it globally at institutional scale.

Why this matters for investors and issuers

The value of tokenization is not only speed or programmability. It is also the ability to create more transparent and better-connected market infrastructure.

For issuers, that means a platform that can support compliant security token offerings with integrated controls and investor-ready operating workflows. For investors, that means better visibility into what is being issued, how it is being valued, and how core information is being maintained over time.

"Today's live deployment marks a major step forward in how tokenized asset markets reach institutional scale. By integrating CRE natively into the Bridgetower Tokenization Platform, Bridgetower has moved beyond early integrations to deliver live production infrastructure supporting the over $11 billion Arizona Copper-Gold asset." Cory Pugh, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgetower.

Bridgetower's token model is structured to meet regulatory requirements, align investor return mechanics, and provide the core features of a compliant security token offering, including:

KYC, KYB, and AML controls at the protocol level

Policy-based transfer restrictions

Allowlists embedded directly into the token framework

Investor subscriptions across the platform are funded through fiat and stablecoin payment rails powered by Iron, a MoonPay company, which provides the regulated infrastructure supporting those flows.

We see this infrastructure as enabling more flexible market behavior around tokenized assets over time. In this model, security tokens are not limited to representing ownership alone — they can also serve as more functional instruments within broader transaction flows, while stablecoin settlement can reduce some of the friction traditionally associated with cross-border or multi-currency capital movements.

Bridgetower and Chainlink: Moving into production

Bridgetower was one of the earliest adopters of CRE during its launch in 2025. This deployment demonstrates how CRE and the wider Chainlink stack support live production infrastructure for powering the end-to-end lifecycle of tokenized assets.

It's enabled us to tokenize a $11.06 billion natural resource asset and support a broader institutional platform capable of seamlessly distributing it within regulated capital markets and DeFi.

Privacy is the next layer of institutional tokenization

As tokenization matures, one of the next major requirements is privacy.

Institutional asset offerings often involve sensitive ownership information, project economics, and participant data that simply cannot be made public, such as for competitive and regulatory reasons. At the same time, these offerings still need to preserve verifiability, auditability, and compliance integrity.

Thus, our platform architecture must support ownership confidentiality for authorized participants without compromising compliance and verifiability.

This is why Bridgetower is working with Chainlink as a design partner on institutional primary issuance, leveraging Chainlink's privacy standard to ensure ownership positions and participant data are selectively confidential while maintaining compliance and verifiability.

In our view, the next phase of scale will require additional privacy-preserving capabilities alongside other Chainlink platform infrastructure, including CRE, Proof of Reserve, SmartNAV, and CCIP, so that increasingly sophisticated issuance and settlement workflows can operate with both transparency, selective confidentiality, and verifiability.

What this signals for the broader market

The tokenization market is entering a new phase.

The conversation is shifting away from whether tokenization is possible, toward what infrastructure is required to support tokenized asset distribution, markets, and services at scale. That means more attention on verification, valuation, compliance, interoperability, and privacy — not as separate features, but as parts of one integrated operating model.

Bridgetower is working with Chainlink to prove what that looks like in a production environment.

With DŌM X, the market now has a clear example of how a large-scale real-world asset can be brought onchain using a platform designed for institutional requirements from day one. The tokenization story is now firmly about live infrastructure and the markets and utility that they enable. For additional information about Bridgetower's tokenization platform and the DOM X Arizona Copper-Gold Project, visit domxbridgetower.com .

About Bridgetower

Bridgetower is a global blockchain and AI technology company integrating blockchain infrastructure and agentic AI to create intelligent, automated, and verifiable digital ecosystems. The company's blockchain infrastructure tokenizes real-world assets for secure, compliant digital transactions. Its agentic AI capabilities support enterprise automation, data validation, and operational decision-making across digital ecosystems.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi. Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Learn more at chain.link

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a high-performance blockchain platform built for business. It provides fast, reliable, and scalable infrastructure that helps companies turn ideas into real-world products and generate measurable impact. Its flexible architecture supports fully customizable L1 blockchains, enabling institutions and enterprise companies to tailor networks to their needs while maintaining interoperability and security.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any securities referenced herein are offered only pursuant to definitive offering documents to eligible investors in accordance with applicable exemptions from registration. Digital assets involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from actual results.

SOURCE Bridgetower