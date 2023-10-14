Bridging Business Growth & Tax Benefits in Miami: A Conversation Between Mayor Suarez, Amr Alian of Synergy Consultants, and Amir Moghaddam and Ardi Safi of DDS Marketing

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the sunlit heart of Miami, the city pulsated with a unique vibrancy as it played host to the 6th annual Business and Legal Summit. Organized by Amr Alian, founder of Synergy Consultants & CPAs, the event brought together a medley of some of the brightest minds in business, law, and artificial intelligence, in the dental field. Eric White from Dykema was among the illustrious speakers, along with leaders from the cutting-edge intersection of AI and dentistry: the CEOs of Pearl and Chief Clinical Officer of Overjet. These AI powerhouses have pioneered advancements in diagnosing dental treatments using sophisticated artificial intelligence.

Ardalan Safi (left) and Mayor Suarez (right) taking the stage at The 6th annual Business and Legal Summit
Mayor Suarez (right) and Amr Alain (left) on stage at The 6th annual Business and Legal Summit
Amr Alian, founder of Synergy Consultants & CPAs moderated a panel of the industry leaders that included CFO of Oakpoint Dental Group with over 150 dental locations and the CEO of Guardian Dental, which acquired over 200 practices over the past 4 years. With such successful dentists and business moguls in attendance, the event solidified its reputation as an essential gathering for professionals eyeing growth in Miami with the attendance of Private Equity and Family offices for investment opportunities.

Mayor Suarez and Amr Alian took the stage to discuss various economic and investment topics, while the Mayor shed the light on Miami's unparalleled allure for businesses. "Miami isn't just a city; it's a promise. A promise of growth, innovation, and support for all businesses. Our policies, our community, our ethos—they all converge to create an ecosystem where businesses can thrive," he emphasized. He added, "Miami's doors are open for businesses. With low unemployment, no homelessness, and a city that fervently backs entrepreneurs, we are truly the future of business growth."

Amr Alian of Synergy Consultants & CPAs expanded on Miami's fiscal appeal. "It's not just about the sun-kissed beaches or the vibrant nightlife. It's about the tangible tax benefits that Miami offers, making it a fiscal paradise for businesses to root themselves and flourish," he noted.

For Ardi Safi & Amir Moghaddam, Co-founders of DDS Marketing, one of the prominent marketing platform for dentists, where they believe Miami's appeal was evident in the success stories of the many dental professionals who have chosen the city as their base. "Time and again, we've seen dental practices soar here. The combination of a friendly business environment and significant tax advantages makes Miami a no-brainer for the dental industry," Safi remarked.

Amir Moghaddam resonated with these views, adding, "This summit was our tribute to a city that has been a cornerstone for businesses like ours. By facilitating dialogues between leaders like Mayor Suarez, Eric White, and the pioneering CEOs of AI-driven dental solutions, we wanted to underscore the limitless potential Miami offers."

The 6th annual Business and Legal Summit will undoubtedly be etched in history as a monumental convergence of minds, celebrating the dynamism and promise of Miami.

