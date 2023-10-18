Brienne Albert Promoted to Assistant Vice President at MIND Education

News provided by

MIND Education

18 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education announced the promotion of Brienne Albert to Assistant Vice President of Education Success.

Albert will help lead the Education Success team at MIND and will ensure ST Math customer retention and expansion. She will also be responsible for improving ST Math usage to help achieve MIND's mission, professional learning design and delivery, and collaboration with donors.

"I am thrilled to announce Brienne Albert's well-deserved promotion," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "She has been an invaluable asset to MIND, consistently demonstrating unparalleled dedication, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to ensuring our district, school and donor partners' success. I am confident her leadership will continue to inspire our team, drive exceptional outcomes for our partners, and contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of MIND and its mission."

Albert has been with MIND for twelve years. She offers a wealth of experience in a variety of roles, including Director of Education Success, Senior Curriculum Specialist on the Sales Enablement team, Staff Development Specialist, and Education Success Manager.

Prior to MIND, Albert shared her passion for education with students in the classroom. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.

"Our team continues to do amazing work, empowering educators to support students in building mathematical brilliance," said Albert. "I am excited and honored to join MIND's leadership team and to continue promoting excellence in our ability to drive successful implementations of ST Math. I also want to extend my gratitude to all our partners. With their collaboration and support, we are able to prepare all students for academic success and solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

SOURCE MIND Education

