ST Math Students Double Math Gains Through Phillips 66 Partnership: 10+ Years of Lasting Impact and Local Commitment

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis shows that students using ST Math at Phillips 66-funded schools are achieving more than twice the annual growth in math performance compared to their peers. A recent analysis by MIND Research Institute, which included 3,240 students in grades 3-5 across 23 schools, found that this accelerated growth gave these schools a 12.4 percentile point advantage in spring 2024 state math rankings.

These significant outcomes are the result of a more than 10-year partnership between Phillips 66 and MIND Research Institute. This collaboration has brought ST Math, created by MIND Education , the only PreK–8 supplemental math program built on the science of how the brain learns, fully funded to 126 schools, 23 districts, and more than 60,000 students nationwide. ST Math empowers students to explore, make sense of, and build lasting confidence in math through visual problem-solving.

"Our elementary students love JiJi and ST Math! Students are building perseverance and a deep conceptual understanding of math while having fun," said Kim Anthony, Executive Director of Elementary Education, Billings Public Schools. "By working through engaging puzzles, students are not only fostering a growth mindset and resilience in problem-solving, they're learning critical math concepts."

The initiative began in 2014 as Phillips 66 sought a STEM education partner that could deliver measurable outcomes at scale. Since then, the relationship has grown steadily, and now, Phillips 66 funds 100% of the ST Math program in communities near its facilities in California, Washington, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, and New Jersey. Once involved, schools rarely leave the program.

To complement the in-class use of ST Math, Phillips 66 and MIND introduced Family Math Nights. These events, hosted at local schools, bring students, families, and Phillips 66 employee volunteers together for engaging, hands-on activities. The goal is to build math confidence in a fun, interactive setting and to equip parents with a deeper understanding of the ST Math program and new tools to support their child's learning at home.

"At Phillips 66, we believe in building lasting relationships with the communities we serve," said Courtney Meadows, Manager of Social Impact at Phillips 66. "This partnership is more than a program. It's a decade of consistent, community-rooted support to build the next generation of thinkers and improve lives through enriching educational experiences."

ST Math has been used by millions of students across the country and has a proven track record of delivering a fundamentally different approach to learning math. Through visual and interactive puzzles, the program breaks down math's abstract language barriers to benefit all learners, including English Learners, Special Education students, and Gifted and Talented students.

"ST Math offers a learning experience that's natural, intuitive, and empowering—while driving measurable gains in math proficiency," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Education. "At MIND, we believe math is a gateway to brighter futures. We're proud to partner with Phillips 66 in expanding access to high-quality math learning for thousands of students in their communities."

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. Since its inception in 1998, MIND Education and ST Math has served millions and millions of students across the country. Visit MINDEducation.org .

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

