Brigade Electronics Enhances Radar Detection Range with Two New Products

PORTLAND, Indiana, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders and experts in vehicle safety Brigade Electronics have added two new products to its radar obstacle detection range – the IP69K Programmable Backsense® Object Detection System and the Backsense® On-Screen Display Kit (OSD).

Brigade Electronics' radar obstacle detection systems work to minimize damage and prevent injuries caused by collisions by informing the driver of the distance between vehicles and obstacles, whether moving or stationary.

Featuring a new water and dustproof warning display, the IP69K Programmable Backsense® Object Detection System is suitable for all conditions and terrains and is ideal for vehicles and plant machinery maneuvering at low speeds both on and off-road. The display and sensor are completely dust tight and protected against damage from close range, powerful and high temperature water jets. Both provide excellent resistance to moisture, dust, sand, vibration, mud and all-weather conditions.

The 5-stage adjustable audible and visual distance warning display is particularly suitable for vehicles and machinery with external cabs, or those exposed to the elements or dusty environments. The heavy-duty display can be mounted using the bracket supplied or via an AMPS hole pattern.

The Backsense® On-Screen Display Kit (OSD) offers an integration of the Brigade BS-9000 radar with CMS systems. Working in conjunction with Brigade's Backeye®360 camera monitor system and up to two Backsense Network radar detection systems, the on-screen display warns the driver of obstacles in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle by overlaying 5-stage audible and visual radar onto the camera image displayed on the monitor.

Commenting on the new products, Corey Heniser, from Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"Our engineers are committed to continually improving and enhancing our range of vehicle safety systems. The two new additions to our radar range are extra armor for operators in mitigating damage from collisions and improving workplace safety."

