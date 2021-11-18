PORTLAND, Ind., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems Brigade Electronics has launched a new predictive collision detection system.

Sidescan®Predict is the next generation of collision avoidance systems. Supported by the Knowledge Transfer Partnership initiative with Cambridge University, the aim was to develop a cost-effective and reliable collision detection system that can intelligently discriminate potential collisions and warn the driver with sufficient time for intervention – a predictive system.

Brigade Electronics launches new predictive collision detection system - SideScan®Predict (PRNewsfoto/Brigade Electronics)

Having been in development and undergone rigorous testing for more than seven years, including 10,000 hours of research, Sidescan®Predict had its first trials in 2020 receiving excellent driver feedback. Drivers noticed a significant reduction in the risk of collision with both vulnerable road users and static objects.

Through the use of artificial intelligence, SideScan®Predict constantly gathers object detection data, such as the speed and distance of a cyclist or other vulnerable road user from the truck. Additional technology is embedded within the Sidescan®Predict system to gather information such as the speed, direction, acceleration, and the turning rate of a vehicle.

This data feeds an algorithm created by Brigade to calculate the risk of a collision with cyclists and pedestrians who are nearby the vehicle.

Additionally, the system will always remain switched on when the vehicle's speed is below 22mph/30kph, regardless of the indicator selection, and cannot be deactivated by the driver.

Designed for most rigid body vehicles, including rigid box vehicles, tippers, mixers, coaches and buses with a minimum length of 5.2m, the system comprises six sensors which have a detection area of 2.5 metres, compared to the industry standard 1m to 1.5m. These features help to reduce the risk of fatalities by an additional 84%.

Sidescan®Predict's features and benefits

Sidescan®Predict is always switched on at speeds below 22mph/30kmh. Crucially, the collision protection is active with or without the indicators on. This is particularly important as it is recognized that some drivers become irritated by false alerts and therefore will avoid using their indicator so their system does not trigger alerts, potentially putting vulnerable road users at risk

An auto brightness feature adapts Sidescan®Predict to lighting conditions in the cabin, so the visual alert is not lost among the numerous lights present in a modern cab

Sidescan®Predict can be retrofitted to existing vehicles and the configuration software (a key USP) provides multiple system tests to ensure the sensors are appropriately positioned and correctly fitted for additional peace of mind

An in-cab visual alert indicates if the system has a failure

The system is competitively priced and comes complete in one box with a comprehensive user manual (which is also available online) and a training video

Installation time is approximately six hours and integrates with other Brigade systems to provide a complete solution. Additional speed and indicator switches are not required, which reduces system and installation costs

These next generation sensors have wider detection areas therefore reduce risk

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"Unlike existing systems, which simply register the presence of a potential obstacle, Sidescan®Predict is constantly gathering data in a vehicle's vicinity. This provides additional benefits to operators by significantly reducing false alarms and increasing confidence in the accuracy of warning alerts. We are delighted to add Sidescan®Predict to our range of commercial vehicle safety systems and we are confident that it will make a positive impact to road and worksite safety and preventing fatalities."

A video about the device can be viewed here Brigade Sidescan®Predict North American - YouTube.

