Brigade Electronics Wins CLEPA Innovation Award in the SME Safety Category

Brigade's QVS, which has been in development for over two years, is designed to warn pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users - such as those who are visually impaired - of approaching silent electric and hybrid vehicles.

Electric-powered vehicles are only audible at high speeds meaning they pose a road safety risk to vulnerable road users. When vehicles travel at speeds below 20kph/18.6mph they are almost silent, and research has shown that EVs and hybrids are 37% more likely to be involved in pedestrian accidents than conventional cars.

Utilising its multi-frequency patented bbs-tek® technology, Brigade's QVS creates a highly directional and instantly locatable warning sound at low speeds, readily identified as a vehicle. The sound is only heard in the hazard zone, dissipating quickly and cutting out at higher speeds to help minimize noise pollution.

Organised by CLEPA -The European Association of Automotive Suppliers - the awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the automotive supply industry recognising innovation in the fields of environment, safety, connectivity, automation and cooperation.

Brigade Electronics' Managing Director Philip Hanson-Abbott was presented with the SME Safety Award by CLEPA Secretary General Sigrid de Vries during a ceremony held at the Gemeentemuseum in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday 13th June.

Philip Hanson-Abott said:

"At Brigade it's our mission to improve road safety, so we are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and be recognised for the important work we do in helping to prevent collisions and save lives.

"This award is testament to the extensive research and tireless work carried out by our team. We are continuously looking for ways to adapt, develop and innovate products to make roads safer for everybody. Brigade's Quiet Vehicle Sounder is a welcome addition to our product portfolio and will help to address the issues posed by electric-powered vehicles as they become more commonplace on our roads."

