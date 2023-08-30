Bright Cyber Selects anecdotes as Compliance Tool of Choice for Enterprise Customers

News provided by

anecdotes

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes, the leading security Compliance technology firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with Bright Cyber, a distinguished cybersecurity consultancy based in the UK. This collaboration heralds a significant shift in the provision of Compliance solutions tailored specifically for enterprises, with customers benefiting from anecdotes' technological superiority and Bright Cyber's strategic consulting.

The anecdotes Compliance OS empowers organizations to seamlessly address their security Compliance requirements with data-driven automation. With a comprehensive range of applications and features, users effortlessly manage various tasks from program-wide to audit-specific needs, including automated evidence collection, risk and framework management, policy lifecycle monitoring, and more, in a single platform.

Bright Cyber is a boutique cybersecurity consulting firm in the UK specializing in strategic consulting and optimising security controls. Bright Cyber has selected anecdotes as its Compliance platform of choice due to anecdotes' flexibility in accommodating enterprise organizations, its data-centric approach, and its expert deployment of custom frameworks. The strategic partnership with anecdotes will help their enterprise customers better formulate and manage their risk and Compliance programs.

"This partnership is ideal for enterprises seeking advanced Compliance automation capabilities while benefiting from top-tier consulting," said Ryan Lieser, VP of Alliances and Partnership at anecdotes. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Bright Cyber to help enterprises mature their Compliance programs."

"Combining Bright Cyber's expertise with anecdotes' cutting-edge Compliance technology means that enterprise customers don't just get a solution, they get to evolve their strategy. This collaboration represents the best of both worlds – technological innovation and strategic insight," said Murray Pearce, Managing Director of Bright Cyber.

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest-growing brands - Navan, Amplitude, Similarweb, and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai. 

About Bright Cyber

Founded in 2012, Bright Cyber is a security partner motivated by the observation that the security industry is not working as well as it should in protecting organisations from attack. The company works with security leaders to optimise security with a holistic approach that links business goals, risks, threats and security controls to build a more resilient and sustainable organisation. Bright Cyber is headquartered in London, England. For more information, visit https://bright-cyber.co.uk

SOURCE anecdotes

Also from this source

anecdotes Introduces Snowflake Connected Application 2.0 for Advanced Custom Executive-Level Compliance Reporting

The anecdotes Compliance OS Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.