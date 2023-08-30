Bright Cyber Selects anecdotes as Compliance Tool of Choice for Enterprise Customers

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes , the leading security Compliance technology firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with Bright Cyber, a distinguished cybersecurity consultancy based in the UK. This collaboration heralds a significant shift in the provision of Compliance solutions tailored specifically for enterprises, with customers benefiting from anecdotes' technological superiority and Bright Cyber's strategic consulting.

The anecdotes Compliance OS empowers organizations to seamlessly address their security Compliance requirements with data-driven automation. With a comprehensive range of applications and features, users effortlessly manage various tasks from program-wide to audit-specific needs, including automated evidence collection, risk and framework management, policy lifecycle monitoring, and more, in a single platform.

Bright Cyber is a boutique cybersecurity consulting firm in the UK specializing in strategic consulting and optimising security controls. Bright Cyber has selected anecdotes as its Compliance platform of choice due to anecdotes' flexibility in accommodating enterprise organizations, its data-centric approach, and its expert deployment of custom frameworks. The strategic partnership with anecdotes will help their enterprise customers better formulate and manage their risk and Compliance programs.

"This partnership is ideal for enterprises seeking advanced Compliance automation capabilities while benefiting from top-tier consulting," said Ryan Lieser, VP of Alliances and Partnership at anecdotes. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Bright Cyber to help enterprises mature their Compliance programs."

"Combining Bright Cyber's expertise with anecdotes' cutting-edge Compliance technology means that enterprise customers don't just get a solution, they get to evolve their strategy. This collaboration represents the best of both worlds – technological innovation and strategic insight," said Murray Pearce, Managing Director of Bright Cyber.

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest-growing brands - Navan, Amplitude, Similarweb, and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

About Bright Cyber

Founded in 2012, Bright Cyber is a security partner motivated by the observation that the security industry is not working as well as it should in protecting organisations from attack. The company works with security leaders to optimise security with a holistic approach that links business goals, risks, threats and security controls to build a more resilient and sustainable organisation. Bright Cyber is headquartered in London, England. For more information, visit https://bright-cyber.co.uk

SOURCE anecdotes