Bright Health Brings Its Innovative Model to Florida in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health announced it will begin offering individual and family plans and Medicare Advantage plans to residents across the state of Florida in 2020. To develop its health plans, Bright Health has worked in collaboration with several of the state's leading health systems including AdventHealth, Ascension Health, and Tenet Health, among others. Bright Health has received regulatory approval from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer health plans during this fall's open enrollment period. The company's individual and family plans will be available for purchase beginning November 1st, and its Medicare Advantage plans will be available for purchase beginning October 15th.

Bright Health's model features proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for Florida residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency. Working in close collaboration with doctors in their Care Partner Network, Bright Health is able to engage proactively with members, including those with high-risk or chronic conditions, to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated in-network care. For Bright Health members, this translates into a more personalized and affordable patient experience, including:

Lower out-of-pocket costs 1

Fewer readmissions 2 and emergency room visits 3

and emergency room visits A reduction in duplicate testing 4

Referral-free specialist visits

Bright Health's pricing is competitive. Its Silver Plans are among the most affordable individual and family premium plans available. For consumers who qualify for federal subsidies, many of its plans are available at little to no premium cost to the individual. Florida seniors in qualifying counties have access to $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans.5

"At Bright Health, we believe the foundation of good healthcare is a strong relationship between people and their doctors," said Bob Sheehy, Bright Health's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Our Care Partner Networks in Florida have distinguished themselves as trusted providers that deliver superior, personalized care to their patients, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with their physicians to provide a better healthcare experience for the people of Florida."

In each market in Florida, Bright Health members will enjoy comprehensive coverage, as follows:



In Jacksonville and Pensacola: Through a partnership with Ascension Health, one of the country's largest nonprofit healthcare systems, members will have access to approximately 1,300 providers.

In Orlando and Daytona: Through a partnership with AdventHealth, members will have access to approximately 3,000 providers, including AdventHealth Orlando, which has been recognized as the best hospital in Central Florida.

In Tampa: Through partnerships with AdventHealth and others, members will have access to approximately 1,700 providers.

In Palm Beach: Through a partnership with Tenet Health, a recipient of the 2018 Circle of Excellence award from the American Health Association, members in Palm Beach will have access to approximately 1,200 providers.

In addition to the standard benefits required for all ACA Marketplace plans, individuals and families who choose Bright Health will receive:

Cash rewards for completing healthy actions

Meal delivery after hospital stays

Transportation benefits

Many Bright Health Medicare Advantage plans also include additional benefits, such as:

$0 PCP copay

PCP copay Low or $0 Part D deductible

Part D deductible Transportation benefits 6

Comprehensive dental, vision and hearing benefits7

Bright Health plans will be available to Florida residents in qualifying counties via the website, BrightHealthplan.com , call center and broker partners. Individual and family plans will also be available on the HealthCare.gov website and Medicare Advantage plans will be available at Medicare.gov .



Florida Bright Health coverage





County Products

Clay Individual and Family Plans

Duval

Escambia

Hillsborough

Lake

Orange Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas Individual and Family Plans

Santa Rosa

Seminole Individual and Family Plans Medicare Advantage

Volusia

About Bright Health

Bright Health is a consumer-focused health insurance and technology company. Through its collaborative Health Plan Care Partner Model in local communities and unique intelligence capabilities, Bright Health Plan is reshaping how people and care providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health Plan currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio and Tennessee via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health plans will also be available in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina for 2020. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

About Ascension Health

Ascension (www.ascension.org) is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest Catholic health system, Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2017, Ascension provided more than $1.8 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes approximately 165,000 associates and 34,000 aligned providers. Ascension's Healthcare Division operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 153 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 22 states and the District of Columbia, while its Solutions Division provides a variety of services and solutions including physician practice management, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, clinical care management, information services, risk management, and contracting through Ascension's own group purchasing organization.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About Tenet Health

Tenet Healthcare's Palm Beach Market is comprised of six acute care hospitals and numerous related health care services. Tenet's hospitals aim to provide the best possible care to every patient who comes through their doors, with a clear focus on quality and service. Hospitals in the Florida region include, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center, Palm Beach Children's Hospital, and West Boca Medical Center.

Tenet distinguishes itself as a leader in redefining health care delivery and has been recognized for the passion of its people and partners in providing quality, innovative care to the patients it serves in each community. Tenet's Florida region hospitals have been recognized consistently by organizations such as Healthgrades, The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for their commitment to providing quality care. For more information, log on to www.tenetflorida.com.

