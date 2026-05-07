Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Remitly Global Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 14:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will replace Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH). Sumitomo Forestry Group (TSE: 1911) is acquiring Tri Pointe Homes in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASD: RELY) will replace Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: APLS). S&P 500 constituent Biogen Inc. (NASD: BIIB) is acquiring Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Bright Horizons Family Solutions BFAM Consumer Discretionary May 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Tri Pointe Homes TPH Consumer Discretionary May 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Remitly Global RELY Financials May 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS Health Care

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