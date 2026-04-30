Veeva Systems Set to Join S&P 500

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Apr 30, 2026, 18:23 ET

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) will replace Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 7. S&P 500 constituent Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is acquiring Coterra Energy in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 7, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Veeva Systems

VEEV

Health Care

May 7, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Coterra Energy

CTRA

Energy







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