Bright Lights, Warm Nights: BLUETTI Portable Power Stations Bring Christmas Delight

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Claus is flying with magic power, and people with BLUETTI portable power station, are powering their most cherished Christmas. From cozy homes during winter storms to festive outdoor gatherings and seamless travels, reliable energy keeps the holiday joy alive. With BLUETTI's portable power solutions, every moment shines as brightly as the season.

Family Moment with Warmer Powered Home

Nothing captures the Christmas spirit like family moments, yet the recent winter storms and outages can disrupt them. Amid these seasonal hurdles, BLUETTI Home Backup Battery ensures warmth and power, preserving the holiday magic.



With a powerful 3,000W output from the AC300 and 5,000W from the AC500, these home backup batteries power heaters and A/Cs effortlessly, making home cozy for gatherings and Christmas specials.

In the kitchen, the AC500 + 2*B300K supports the demands of a family feast. With 5529.6 Wh capacity and 16 versatile outlets, it provides ample energy for ovens to prepare holiday favorites, from golden roasted turkey to delicate cookies and cakes. While for those opting for a more understated celebration, the AC300 + B300K (2,764.8Wh capacity) powers a 600W microwave for over 4 hours, supporting effortless meal preparation for reheating or defrosting.

Bluetti AC300+B300K Home Backup Battery- now at $1,599 (36% off)

Bluetti AC500+ 2*B300K Home Backup Battery– now at $3,099 (23% off)

Outdoor Christmas Celebrations with Safer Power

From illuminating a Christmas market stall to powering winter outdoor adventures, BLUETTI's reliable outdoor power keeps the festivities flowing safely.

Whether powering Christmas lights, playing music, charging phones, or running portable Wi-Fi, the Bluetti Elite200 V2 Portable Power Station is perfect for Christmas market-goers. Equipped with a durable EV-grade LiFePO4 battery capable of over 6,000 cycles, it ensures long-term reliability. With a 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output, it can power up to 9 devices simultaneously and handle up to 3,900W, keeping market lights, speakers, and hot beverage stations running smoothly and safely.

Or extend the joy of Christmas to snowy landscapes with the reliable BLUETTI AC200L + B300K for ice fishing, winter camping, or pursuing snow photography. Its impressive 2,400W output (3,600W surge) and 4,812.8Wh capacity ensure powering essential tools like portable heaters, cooking equipment, and even an electric saw—perfect for Christmas Tree Cutting.

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator- now at $1,099 (45% off)

Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station- now at $1,099 (45% off)

Bluetti AC200L + B300K Expansion Battery- now at $2,298 (34% off)



Fully Charged on Christmas Travels

For those embarking on Christmas road trips or visiting family during the holiday, portable energy solutions such as the AC180 and AC70 provide peace of mind.



For holiday road trips, the AC180 Solar Generator is built with 1,152Wh capacity and 1,800W output, is ideal for on-the-go power, providing around 15 charges for laptops—perfect for streaming Christmas movies. Pair it with the BLUETTI Charger 1 Alternator Charger to boost charging speed by up to 6 times, making the most of power throughout road trips.

For lighter Christmas travel, the AC70 Solar Generator, featuring a 768Wh capacity and 1,000W output, provides just the right amount for powering essentials such as car fridges, electronics, and electric blankets, ensuring comfort during travel.



Bluetti AC180 Solar Generator - now at $499 (50% off)

Bluetti AC180 + Charger 1 Alternator Charger - now at $748 (50% off)

Bluetti AC70 Solar Generator - now at $379 (46% off)

Start 2025 with the Upgraded BLUETTI

This Christmas, elevate energy management with the upgraded BLUETTI APP. Real-time monitoring, along with new energy statistics, allows users to track consumption, reserves, and savings—making it easier to optimize energy habits and reduce costs for a more sustainable lifestyle. The newly OTA notifications also keep users up to date with the latest firmware version, ensuring battery system is always performing at its best.

As families gather this season, it's the perfect time to move past 2024's challenges and step into a brighter, more sustainable 2025. With BLUETTI's dependable power solutions, the holiday magic remains uninterrupted—free from power outages, limited outlets, or drained batteries.

