Closed sales trend higher than last year for another month

Active listings at the end of February were 6.3% higher than last year. This marks the first year-over-year gain in inventory in the Mid-Atlantic since May 2023 .

. New listings increased 10.2% in February 2024 compared to February 2023 . More new listings is a welcome sign for buyers struggling to find the right home, yet the market remains tight.

compared to . More new listings is a welcome sign for buyers struggling to find the right home, yet the market remains tight. Closed sales were up 0.5% in February, another modest gain following January's increase. Despite mortgage rates nearing 7% in February, new pending sales were just 0.2% lower than last year.

The median price continues to rise. Overall, the median sold price increased 6.4% in February. The median price for townhomes had stronger growth than single-family homes, suggesting higher demand for more affordable options.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winds of change occurred in February as active listings at the end of the month finally surpassed their year-ago amount. Inventory was 6.3% above where it was in February 2023, making it the first gain since May 2023.

New listings have also started coming online, and February had 10.2% more new listings than last year. However, supply is only 44% of where it was in February 2019.

Bright MLS February 2024 Housing Report: Mid-Atlantic has first inventory gain since May 2023 Post this

"More new listings and rising inventory is a welcome sign for Mid-Atlantic buyers," said Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Bright MLS Chief Economist. "The 1.54 months of supply indicates there will still be tough competition. Price pressure and a brisk pace will be features of the spring market, especially for detached single-family home buyers where supply is the most depleted."

Closed sales increased 0.5% in February compared to a year ago, the second consecutive month of modest increases in sales activity. And even with rates approaching 7% again last month, buyer activity did not decline significantly as new pending sales dropped just 0.2%.

More activity is likely on the horizon. Buyers will have more opportunities as additional new listings are added. The direction of mortgage rates will influence how busy the spring market will be.

February Mid-Atlantic Housing Market by Region

Philadelphia:

Competition persists despite elevated mortgage rates

Inventory relatively flat compared to last year

Home prices continued to rise in the Philadelphia metro area, increasing 10.4% compared to a year ago. This is the fastest pace of home price growth since May 2022 .

metro area, increasing 10.4% compared to a year ago. This is the fastest pace of home price growth since . The speed of transactions has been quick. Half the homes sold in February 2024 were off the market in 20 days or less, which was two days faster than February 2023 .

were off the market in 20 days or less, which was two days faster than . Supply is a big constraint. Active listings at the end of February were 0.3% above last year. Other markets in the Mid-Atlantic have seen rising inventory, while Philadelphia's is basically flat.

is basically flat. Both closed sales and new pending sales trailed behind last year, down 0.4% and 2.1%, respectively. New pending sales were impacted by higher mortgage rates in February.

Baltimore:

Price Leap Ahead of Spring

Not all counties had upticks in inventory

The median sold price was $360,000 in the Baltimore metro area for February 2024 . The 9.4% increase was the biggest year-over-year gain since May 2022 .

in the metro area for . The 9.4% increase was the biggest year-over-year gain since . Price pressure and a brisk market pace are likely to stay around, especially when rates drop and more buyers join the market. Half the homes sold in 16 days or less in February.

Overall inventory increased 9.9% across the Baltimore region. However, Anne Arundel, Carroll , and Howard counties all had fewer active listings compared to last year.

region. However, Anne Arundel, , and counties all had fewer active listings compared to last year. Home sales are still tracking behind last year's levels. New pending sales are lagging as well, down 2.4% year over year. Rising mortgage rates in February is one reason why sales activity was lower than a year ago.

Washington, D.C.:

Inventory finally exceeds year ago amount

Sales activity lags as supply is tight and rates stay elevated

Inventory in the Washington, D.C. metro increased for the first time since March 2023 (+5.5%). However, detached single-family home inventory is still on the decline.

(+5.5%). However, detached single-family home inventory is still on the decline. The market is still tight, with only 1.29 months of supply. The region's suburbs are more supply-constrained than D.C. proper, which has 20.4% more active listings than a year ago.

Low supply, combined with elevated mortgage rates, has limited transactions. Closed sales were down 2.7% compared to last year. Sales activity is still tracking well below pre-pandemic levels.

The median sold price rose 4.7% in February. Price growth was widespread, in all markets except the District of Columbia . Single-family homes, which have the most depleted supply, saw the strongest price growth, up 10.7%.

The full Mid-Atlantic and market metro area reports are available at BrightMLS.com/MarketInsights .

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100K real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

SOURCE Bright MLS